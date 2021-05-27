Cancel
Mauston man charged for taking intimate juvenile photos

By Christopher Jardine
Wiscnews.com
Cover picture for the articleA Mauston man is facing felony charges after allegedly taking an “intimate” picture of a juvenile without their consent. Michael Schultz, 31, of Mauston is charged with two counts of felony capturing an intimate representation without consent, repeater. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each charge. As Schultz has a prior conviction for felony possession of narcotic drugs within a five-year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modification.

