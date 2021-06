Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly asked certain Republicans who would be likely to support the formation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the circumstances and aftermath of the Capitol insurrection to vote against the proposal “as a personal favour” to him.CNN’s Jamie Gangel said Republican lawmakers were “really caught by surprise” by Mr McConnell’s language ahead of a critical vote on a measure to create the commission, with one source calling it “despicable”, according to Ms Gangel.His objections follow last week’s passage of the measure, with 35 Republicans defying House Republican leadership to support a resolution written...