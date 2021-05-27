Governor Whitmer visits $61M construction project on I-75/M-46 near Saginaw County’s Nexteer Automotive
SAGINAW, MI — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made a stop in Saginaw County this week to see ongoing road work in a major transportation corridor. Whitmer visited the I-75/M-46 construction project in Buena Vista Township on Thursday, May 27, to discuss her Rebuilding Michigan plan. The I-75/M-46 construction project addresses a key interchange in Saginaw County near Nexteer Automotive, making it more efficient for Nexteer to transport goods as it works to support thousands of jobs in the area.