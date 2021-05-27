Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saginaw County, MI

Governor Whitmer visits $61M construction project on I-75/M-46 near Saginaw County’s Nexteer Automotive

By Caitlyn French
Posted by 
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAGINAW, MI — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made a stop in Saginaw County this week to see ongoing road work in a major transportation corridor. Whitmer visited the I-75/M-46 construction project in Buena Vista Township on Thursday, May 27, to discuss her Rebuilding Michigan plan. The I-75/M-46 construction project addresses a key interchange in Saginaw County near Nexteer Automotive, making it more efficient for Nexteer to transport goods as it works to support thousands of jobs in the area.

www.mlive.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Saginaw County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Saginaw County, MI
Government
City
Saginaw, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Economy#I 75#Road Construction#Construction Work#Transportation Department#Nexteer Automotive#Mi#Rebuilding Michigan#Stc#Saginaw County Thursday#M 46 Bridge Structure#Bay County#Gov Gretchen Whitmer#Mdot Officials#Buena Vista Township#Ongoing Road Work#Hess Avenue#I 675#Bond Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
TechnologyPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Gov. Whitmer establishes office for high-speed internet

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday announced the creation of the new Michigan High-Speed Internet Office, which will aim to expand access to reliable, high-speed internet connections across the state. The announcement comes after more than a year of some Michiganders working or attending school remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MLive

Michigan House votes to ban government-backed coronavirus vaccine passports

Michigan lawmakers voted Wednesday to preemptively ban publicly-funded entities from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations. House Bill 4667, sponsored by Rep. Sue Allor, R-Wolverine, aims to ban Michigan governmental entities from creating or requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports to access services or penalize a person based on vaccination status. The bill would allow for civil action to compel a governmental entity to comply with the act.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Saginaw News

25 infected in 11 new coronavirus outbreaks at Michigan schools, per June 1 report

A total of 25 students and staff at 11 K-12 school districts were infected by known coronavirus outbreaks last week, according to data released Tuesday, June 1. The latest school outbreaks report, published weekly by the Department of Health and Human Services, was a significant improvement from previous weeks. The prior two weeks had 163 and 205 infected students and staff members, respectively.
Lansing, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan Senate approves bill to require governor to notify lawmakers of out-of-state travel

LANSING, MI - Michigan governors would have to notify legislative leaders when leaving the state if a bill approved Wednesday by the Michigan Senate were to become law. Senate Bill 458, sponsored by Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, would require the official taking over the governor’s duties to notify both the House and Senate majority and minority leaders of the governor’s travel within 12 hours of their departure. The bill passed along partisan lines, 20-16.
Posted by
The Saginaw News

Saginaw, Bay counties commemorate memorial day with ceremonies

SAGINAW, MI - Saginaw and Bay County residents took time Monday to remember fallen U.S. service members at Memorial Day ceremonies. The Saginaw County ceremony was held at noon at the Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza, and the Bay County ceremony took place at 2 p.m. at the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum, home to the U.S.S. Edson.