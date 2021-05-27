Next-Gen Range Rover Sport Spied In Electric Form

If your car has developed a fault, or for consumer advice, turn to Honest John by emailing honestadvice@telegraph.co.uk. I have suffered various problems with a 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport, owned since 2017 when it had two years of warranty remaining. In early 2020 I had to have both tailgate struts replaced at a cost of £525; a low battery message comes up regardless of how far I have driven and the battery has been replaced twice. I also had to have a new steering rack because the power steering motor’s mounting bolts had broken from the rack. This repair cost £2,853. Although the car is now out of warranty, do I have any leverage with Jaguar Land Rover to recoup any of my costs for such a serious fault? AM.