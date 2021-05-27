2015 Range Rover Sport SVR: An Offroader Made For The Race Track?

This new G80 BMW M3 is one of the most fascinating cars the Bavarian brand has produced in a long time. Prior to people actually driving it, BMW couldn’t buy positive press about the way it looks. After driving it, though, almost everyone changed their tune, as it’s one of the very best M3s ever made. However, its competition is also better than ever, so is the new M3 good enough to actually take on cars like the Mercedes-AMG C63, Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, and Audi RS4 Avant? In this new four-way comparison from Car Magazine, we get to see just that.