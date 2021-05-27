newsbreak-logo
Cars

2015 Range Rover Sport SVR: An Offroader Made For The Race Track?

 3 days ago

On this episode of Ignition, presented by Tire Rack, Jason Cammisa examines Range Rover’s first SVR model. It was tuned on the Nürburgring, where Land Rover says it’ll do a lap in 8 minutes, 14 seconds. That’s sports-car territory — within 10 seconds of the Alfa Romeo 4C. It’s got the right ingredients for speed — a 550-hp supercharged V-8, magnetic shocks, air springs, and hydraulic anti-roll bars, and aluminum construction. Then again, has anyone ever asked for a track-tuned off-roader? Ignition appears every other Monday on the Motor Trend Youtube channel. http://www.youtube.com/motortrend Subscribe now to make sure you're in on all the action! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsAe... Facebook - http://facebook.com/motortrendmag & https://www.facebook.com/mt.ignition Twitter - http://twitter.com/motortrend & https://twitter.com/mt_ignition Google+ - https://plus.google.com/+motortrend/p... Instagram - @mt_ignition Website - http://www.motortrend.com.

