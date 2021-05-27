Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Asks Youth/Adults To Apply For Summer Jobs

 7 days ago
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones is asking youth and adults to apply for summer jobs with the City of St. Louis. Many positions are still open for swimming pools, recreation programs, and labor/groundskeeping. Applicants to these temporary jobs do not have to live in the City of St. Louis to apply. Lifeguards ($15/hr) and lifeguard supervisors ($15.02/hr) are needed for the City of St. Louis to open its seven pools this summer. The City of St. Louis operates three Continue Reading

Alton, IL
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois On Track To Lift All COVID-19 Restrictions

(The Center Square) – Illinois is inching closer to a full reopening free of COVID-19 restrictions. The state is set to enter Phase 5 of its reopening plan on June 11. In the final phase, conventions, festivals and large events can take place, and all sectors so the economy, including bars and restaurants, can return to normal operations. The problem for many has been finding workers. At a news conference Wednesday in Peoria, Gov. J.B Pritzker said there are 3 main reasons why Illinoisans Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Nominates Neal Richardsonas Executive Director of St. Louis Development Corporation

ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the nomination of US Bank leader and Dream Builders 4 Equity President Neal Richardson as Executive Director of the St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC). With more than 14 years of experience in economic and community development, Richardson is the ideal person to leads LDC forward as the Jones administration seeks to be an active partner in equitable development. “Neal Richardson understands that equitable development is more than Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Haine: Cross-River Crime Task Force Formally Adopts Organizational Charter/Implementation Plan

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced that the Cross-River Crime Task Force reconvened today and formally adopted an organizational charter and phased implementation plan. “This task force has made significant progress since its first meeting in April,” Haine said. “Today we adopted a charter to establish a leadership structure for this organization and a two-phased plan. Over the next week I will be working with the Sheriff and task forc Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Responds to Call for Proposed Special Session

ST. LOUIS - The following is a statement from Mayor Tishaura O. Jones ahead of Representative Nick Schroer’s press conference today calling for a special session: “St. Louis voters elected me to put the public back in public safety, and I'm willing to work with elected leaders who are ready to have hard conversations about the deep-rooted problems we face. But the proposed special session would be government overreach and a waste of taxpayer dollars at a time when all of us ca Continue Reading
East Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Sen. Crowe Moves to Rename Road in Honor of Captain Jake Ringering

SPRINGFIELD – In tribute to a fallen firefighter from East Alton, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) passed a resolution through the Senate to designate West Delmar Avenue between Pierce Lane and Valhalla Cemetery in Godfrey as the “Captain Jake Ringering Memorial Highway”. “Captain Ringering was an incredible person, mentor and family man,” Crowe said. “This will serve as a reminder to our community of his selfless sacrifices.” With 18 year Continue Reading
Godfrey, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Belmont Village Plans Neighborhood Garage Sale June 12

GODFREY - The residents of Belmont Village neighborhood in the Village of Godfrey are ready to do some spring cleaning! They will be hosting a neighborhood garage sale on Saturday, June 12 from 8 AM – 2 PM. With 7+ households participating, there is sure to be an array of items available for purchase, including children’s toys, clothing, furniture, and more! The event will be held rain or shine, but the number of participating households may be reduced in the event of inclement Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Valet Service Returns June 7 to Alton Memorial

ALTON – Valet services will be resuming at Alton Memorial Hospital on Monday, June 7. The free service will again be offered by Clayton Valet and will be available from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday for the general public. Valet service had been discontinued early in the COVID-19 Pandemic. The valet entrance will still be open from 5:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday for drop-offs, with the screeners inside the entrance maintaining that same schedule. Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Highlights Fiscally Responsible Budget That Invests in Rebuilding Our Economy

FY22 Budget Pays Down $3.2 Billion Debt, Closes $655 Million in Corporate Loopholes to Protect Illinois Families SPRINGFIELD — As the 2021 legislative session comes to a close, Governor JB Pritzker discussed progress for Illinois families: particularly a historic and fiscally responsible state budget that pays down debt, closes loopholes for wealthy corporations, and invests in rebuilding our economy. “I came into this office two sessions ago with a promise to always meet Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Getting Vaccinated Can Get You a Free Drink Under New Law Signed by Gov. Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD — Businesses serving alcohol can now offer up a free drink to vaccinated patrons under a new law signed by Governor JB Pritzker today. The measure also extends businesses’ ability to sell cocktails for pickup and delivery. “Not only will the vaccine protect you from getting sick — your free COVID-19 shot can now get you a free shot of your choosing or whatever drink suits your palate,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m pleased to sign Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

4 job fairs and thousands of jobs up for grabs this week

ST. LOUIS — In this week's Career Central, St. Louis area residents looking for work have their pick of four different job fairs. More than 1,000 positions are up for grabs at a jobnewsusa.com job fair this Thursday, May 20. Clarkson Eyecare, FedEx Ground and Drury Hotels are just some of the dozens of companies that have immediate hiring needs.
Missouri Statestlrecord.com

Missouri legislature approves COVID liability protection for businesses

On the last day of the legislative session May 14, the Missouri legislature passed a COVID-19 tort relief bill that is expected to be signed by Gov. Mike Parson. The bill provides tort relief for businesses facing exposure claims, health care providers in medical liability actions, and certain product liability defendants.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mills Properties Provide Over 6,000 Meals to St. Louis Area Foodbank

Local Apartment Company Receives Nearly 8,000 Pounds of Donated Items from Residents. Mills Properties, a St. Louis-based multi-family company with several communities in St. Louis, participated in a food drive organized by the St. Louis Apartment Association (SLAA) to support the St. Louis Area Foodbank. After two months of encouraging and collecting nonperishable items from residents, Mills’ communities received 7,584 pounds of donations, equaling 6,194 meals for those in need.
Saint Louis, MOSpringfield Business Journal

St. Louis lifts mask requirements

The city and county of St. Louis on Friday lifted coronavirus face mask requirements. Masks continue to be recommended for people who have not been fully vaccinated. Mayor Tishaura Jones said the city's vaccination rate is roughly 38%.
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Monday: Chesterfield-Based Company Brings New Parking Technology To Kirkwood

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Chesterfield based tech company, Fybr, has installed 275 wireless parking sensors in downtown Kirkwood.tarting this week, residents and visitors will be able to access real time parking availability via the mobile app, Park Kirkwood.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis American

Sylvester Brown, Jr. to continue as Deaconess COVID fellow

Veteran journalist Sylvester Brown, Jr.’s St. Louis American COVID fellowship has been extended by the Deaconess Foundation for an additional year. The funds are awarded from Deaconess Foundation’s Responsive Grant program to continue support for the St. Louis American’s COVID-19 Fellow narrative advocacy coverage. The COVID-19 Equitable Relief and Recovery Fund (ERRF) grants were designed to support Black-led organizational capacity to respond to community needs during the pandemic. Brown is a former columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and among the most respected writers and journalists in the St. Louis region.