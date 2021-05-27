Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bobby Jackson named head coach of Stockton Kings

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Jackson has been named head coach of the Sacramento Kings' NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. The former Kings player has been an assistant coach/player development coach for Sacramento for the past two seasons under the Kings' head coach Luke Walton. He also has worked as a collegiate...

www.kcra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Jackson
Person
Luke Walton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assistant Head Coach#Assistant Coach#The Sacramento Kings#The Stockton Kings#Man#Final Four#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
News Break
NBA G League
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Winslow has 26 points, 13 rebounds as Grizzlies defeat Kings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Justise Winslow had season highs with 25 points and 13 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies held on to defeat the Sacramento Kings 107-106 on Friday night. Killian Tillie and Xavier Tillman each had 16 points for Memphis, with Tillman adding 10 rebounds. John Konchar finished with...
NBAnumberfire.com

Hassan Whiteside (back) questionable for Kings Sunday

Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Whiteside hasn't played since April 21, but it seems as though he could return to the court for the regular season finale. Should that happen, Damian Jones could see fewer minutes. Justin James is listed out with an ankle injury.
NBAperutribune.com

Jazz take top spot in NBA playoffs, thump Kings 121-99

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points, Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 16 rebounds and the Utah Jazz took the No. 1 spot in the NBA playoffs, beating the Sacramento Kings 121-99 on Sunday night. Utah (52-20) won its final two to edge Western Conference-rival Phoenix for...
NBAsportschatplace.com

Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/16/21

Utah Jazz (51-20) at Sacramento Kings (31-40) NBA Basketball: Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 9:00 pm (Golden 1 Center) The Line: Sacramento Kings +10.5 -- Over/Under: Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Sacramento Kings play host to the Utah Jazz at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday night. The...
NBAFrankfort Times

Kings' failures lead to another long offseason

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Even in a year during which the NBA expanded the postseason and added a pair of play-in games, the Sacramento Kings weren’t good enough to get in. The Kings have now failed to make the playoffs for 15 consecutive seasons, tying the league's mark for futility...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Jazz top Kings to finish with best record in NBA

Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points and made six 3-pointers and Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 to lead the Utah Jazz to a 121-99 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 16 rebounds. Mike Conley chipped in 11 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Utah (52-20) clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and will have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs after finishing with the league's best regular-season record.
NBANBA

Utah Jazz beat the Kings to claim the NBA's best regular season record

After 144 days of NBA basketball — 72 games, 190 Rudy Gobert blocks, 1,401 Donovan Mitchell points, 305 Mike Conley assists, 208 Jordan Clarkson 3-pointers — the Utah Jazz wrapped up the regular season Sunday with one more win and, for the first time in franchise history, the league’s best record.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Grizzlies nip Kings in battle of second-stringers

Justise Winslow scored a season-high 25 points and matched his career best of 13 rebounds to help the Memphis Grizzlies notch a 107-106 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Xavier Tillman contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Killian Tillie added a career-high 16 points as Memphis...
NBAlindyssports.com

Top seed in West may be on line when Jazz face Kings

Considering what could be at stake in the regular-season finale, there sure will be a lot of key players missing when the Utah Jazz (51-20) visit the Sacramento Kings (31-40) on Sunday night. If the Phoenix Suns (50-21) lose to the San Antonio Spurs in their Sunday matinee showdown, this...
NBAkingsherald.com

Jazz 121, Kings 99: You’re welcome, Utah – Kings gift Jazz the #1 seed

It often felt like this day would never come, but by the strength of the almighty basketball gods, we made it. If you stuck around to watch tonight's game, or if you didn't, and still decided to check in here to get that last dose of Kangz pain shot into your veins before the season's end, you are the poster child of loyalty, and also quite honestly a viable candidate for an episode of Intervention. You, just like the rest of us here, are loyal to a fault, maybe a little crazy for sticking around, and above all else, the best and truest form of what it means to be a Sacramento Kings fan. Tonight marked the end of another disappointing season as the Kings hosted the Jazz at the beautiful Golden 1 Center. For the final time this season, and even though it doesn't really matter, let's see how they did:
NBAslcdunk.com

Utah Jazz clinch the #1 seed with easy win over the Sacramento Kings

The first quarter started out a little hairy for the Utah Jazz who came out turning the ball over and missing shots. They were down as much as 12 before they remembered they actually had to win this game if they wanted to lock up the #1 seed. They eventually figured things out and went on a big run and never looked back with a solid win against the hapless Kings, 121 - 99.
NBAkingsherald.com

Kings vs. Jazz Preview: A Time to Face the Music

You have done it, weary traveler. One hundred and fifty six days ago, the Sacramento Kings were blown out in their first preseason game in Portland and seventy five games later, you are here, again, in that familiar void between reasonable hope for a high pick or for a playoff berth next season. There's one game left to play, with no meaning to either side save for any injuries that might come out of Sacramento's final 48 minutes of basketball till the fall.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Paul Pierce, Chris Webber highlight 2021 Hall of Fame class

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its class for 2021, headlined by 10-time All-Star Paul Pierce and Fab Five legend Chris Webber. Joining Pierce and Webber are men's players Ben Wallace, Chris Bosh, Bob Dandridge, Toni Kukoc and Clarence "Fats" Jenkins, coaches Rick Adelman, Jay Wright, Bill Russell (as a coach), women's players Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson and Pearl Moore and contributors Val Ackerman, Cotton Fitzsimmons and Howard Garfinkel.
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz Beat Kings, Clinch NBA’s Best Record For First Time In Franchise History

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz knocked off the Sacramento Kings 121-99 and clinched the outright best record in the NBA for the first time in franchise history. The Jazz tied for the best record in the NBA twice in 1998 and 1999 but have clinched it outright with a win over the Kings. They finished the 72-game season with a 52-20 record.
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

Jazz beats Kings to clinch 1st seed; Suns finish in 2nd

After falling behind early, the Utah Jazz made a second-quarter comeback and eventually pulled away from the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. With the win, the Jazz have clinched the top seed in the Western Conference. The Phoenix Suns finish with the second seed. Phoenix handled business against the Spurs in...
NBAKUTV

Jazz are no. 1 seed in NBA playoffs after 121-99 win over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points, Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 16 rebounds and the Utah Jazz took the No. 1 spot in the NBA playoffs, beating the Sacramento Kings 121-99 on Sunday night. Utah (52-20) won its final two to edge Western Conference-rival Phoenix for...
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz Break Three-Point Records In Regular Season Finale Against Kings

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz set two three-point records during the regular season finale against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. The first record the Jazz set was becoming the first team in NBA history to make 10 or more three-pointers in every game of a regular season. Entering the game on Sunday, Utah shot 38 percent from beyond the arc.