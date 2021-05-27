Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

The Sony WF-1000XM4 battery life could put the Galaxy Buds Pro to shame

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore details about the upcoming Sony WF-1000XM4 have emerged. The earbuds will reportedly feature up to 24 hours of battery life with ANC on, 36 hours without ANC. LDAC, Hi-Res Audio, and Precise Voice Pickup will be supported. The Sony WF-1000XM4 are rumored to retail in Europe "soon" for €280.

www.androidcentral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Earbuds#Wireless Audio#Ldac#Precise Voice Pickup#Winfuture#Ipx4#Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro#Sony Xperia#Fantastic Battery Life#Hi Res Audio#Multiple Microphones#Feature#Water Resistance#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
News Break
ANC
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Google Pixel Buds A-Series are true wireless earbuds for $99

Google has revealed its new true wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series, cutting the price to under $100 in the process. Following on from the 2020 Pixel Buds, the new Pixel Buds A look much the same as their predecessors but – like the Pixel 4a did in phones – brings the tech in at a lower cost.
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
ElectronicsSamMobile

Galaxy A70 May update adds support for 360 Audio over Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung has released the latest security update for yet another mid-range device. The Galaxy A70 is beginning to receive the May security update in some markets today. The rollout has kicked off in Ukraine and is bound to expand to other markets in the coming weeks. The new firmware version accompanying the update is A705FNXXU5DEU2.
Electronicsidownloadblog.com

AirPods Max can’t play lossless Apple Music at all, even wired

At this point, Apple’s claim to fame when it comes to lossless audio is just that, technically speaking, Apple Music will support the feature in the near future. What you’ll use to listen to that audio is a bit of a mystery, as far as Apple’s own ecosystem is concerned.
Electronicsxda-developers

Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones for just $260

Sony produces some of the best wireless headphones around, especially when it comes to noise-cancelling models. The company released new ANC headphones last year, the WH-1000XM4, which are now on sale for just $259.99 on eBay. That’s a savings of $80 compared to the current Amazon price, and $18 lower than the current typical cost of $278.
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro unveiled with ANC and 28 hour battery life

The latest TWS earphones in Redmi’s lineup were announced in China today with the AirDots 3 Pro. While labeled as budget pair of earphones, the AirDots 3 Pro bring active noise cancellation, wireless charging and a low latency mode which are all features you’d normally have to pay a premium for.
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Guide

iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) review: Astonishing battery life

The iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) is one of the fastest and longest-lasting tablets ever. The iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) may not have the Liquid Retina XDR display of its 12.9-inch big brother — but it's still one of the best tablets available right now. The smaller new iPad Pro lasts longer on a single charge than almost any tablet we've ever tested, and its M1 processor is easily the fastest in the field.
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Sony WF-1000XM4 promo video pops-up online

Sony's next flagship wireless buds have been on our radar for some time now. And thanks to a recent massive leak, we already had a pretty good idea what to expect. Now we get a clearer picture, still, thanks to an official promo video that recently leaked. It goes over all of the major features of the WF-1000XM4 buds.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS ANC in-ears fully revealed in biggest leak yet

(Pocket-lint) - Sony's next premium true wireless earphones have leaked a couple of times before, along with some rough around the edges pics, but a latest batch of unearthed images show them in a much better light. The Sony WF-1000XM4 in-ears have appeared in an FCC posting, signalling they have...
Electronicsxda-developers

Grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus now for $99, their lowest price ever

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, the newest true wireless earbuds from Samsung, might be the ones grabbing all the press and user attention right now, but if you can’t afford them, Samsung still has pretty good, albeit slightly older, options. One of them is the Galaxy Buds Plus, Samsung’s successors to the original Galaxy Buds. Despite having been superseded by newer products, they’re still perfectly serviceable wireless earbuds as well as an option everyone in the market for ones should have in mind, and they’re currently going for their lowest price ever.
ElectronicsANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds with ANC leaked

Sony may not be the best when it comes to smartphones but it has been a reliable brand when it comes to innovation. It knows cameras and audio technology so we trust it when it comes up with something new. There is no new phone although we’re anticipating for the Sony Xperia Ace 2. The company is said to introduce a new pair of wireless earbuds with two color options: Black or White with accents of gold. The details we know have just been leaked so we’re careful to take things with a pinch of salt.
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Galaxy Buds 2: All the leaks and rumours about Samsung’s next true wireless

Samsung launched its Galaxy Buds Pro back in January 2021, and word has emerged it is set to launch another true wireless in the Galaxy Buds 2. Considering it takes some brands two years or more to launch a wireless earbud, Samsung are close to to launching four within the last 18 months. An APK teardown by Android Police of the Galaxy Live app found references to a Galaxy Buds2. so we know they are on the way, it’s a matter of when they’ll emerge.
ElectronicsEngadget

Leaked video details every feature of Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds

Sony's forthcoming WF-1000XM4 earbuds have leaked again, this time courtesy of an official video that was briefly up on YouTube. Unfortunately for Sony, the clip is now on Reddit, where we found it thanks to an Engadget reader. Adding to yesterday's already comprehensive leak, the video provides some additional details on the earbuds.
ElectronicsSamMobile

Galaxy Buds 2 design leaks, might come with a compromise

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds lineup has been a success. After the modest launch of the Galaxy Buds two years ago, the company has upped the game by launching the Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Buds Pro. Now, the company is looking to launch the successor to the original Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds+.