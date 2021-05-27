How to Grill Corn

Grill the potatoes. Poke holes all around both potatoes with a fork. Place each potato on a piece of 2-ply aluminum foil large enough to wrap them completely. Drizzle half of the olive oil all over each potato then season each with a few pinches of salt and a few grinds of pepper. Tightly wrap each potato in their aluminum foil. Cook in the indirect heat area of the grill for about 40 minutes, flipping them at the 20 minute mark. They should still feel a bit firm. Remove from the grill and allow to cool a bit so you can handle.