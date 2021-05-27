Mariners Minor League Report — May 27
TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. REHABILITATION ASSIGNMENT: OF Jake Fraley began his rehabilitation assignment with AAA Tacoma on May 20. In 4 games with Tacoma, he is batting .375 (3x8) with 4 runs scored, 1 home run, 1 RBI, 5 walks and 2 stolen bases. Fraley is batting Fraley opened the season with the Mariners, but was removed from the game in the 6th inning on April 6 with a left hamstring strain. He was placed on the Injured List the following day on April 7. In 5 games with Seattle this season, Fraley is batting .100 (1x10) with 2 runs scored, 1 double, 1 RBI, 1 HBP, 8 walks and 1 stolen base.marinersblog.mlblogs.com