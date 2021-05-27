Sephora Doesn’t Go 30 Seconds Without Selling This Brand—and Nothing Is Over $15

The U.K. has given us a lot of things worth loving: the national treasure that is James Corden, The Spice Girls’ entire musical catalogue, and shirtless photos of David Beckham, to name a few of my personal favorites. But they have truly outdone themselves this time around when they blessed us with The Inkey List, a London-based skin-care line that hit the shelves of Sephora last month.

I could write an entire thesis about how great this brand is, but I’ll stick to a few key points so you can get the gist. First of all, every product is under $15. In fact, most of them retail in the $7 to $10 range means you can put together an entire routine for less than 60 bucks, AKA less than the cost of two fancy fitness classes. And second of all, the products are good (like, really good).

Each product is centered on a single ingredient—vitamin C, retinol, and glycolic acid, to name a few fan favorites—and the boxes offer up simplified, straightforward explainers on what each and every one of them does. Squalene, for example, is a “natural skin oil that helps to hydrate and protect skin,” while lactic acid is a “natural AHA derived from milk and fruit sugars. It acts as an exfoliant, which helps loosen and remove dead skin cells from the skin’s surface.” Whether you’re a walking ingredient thesaurus or just getting started in your personal skin-care journey, pretty much anyone can appreciate just how easy The Inkey List makes it to decide which products are worth adding to your regimen.

One more thing worth talking about is the packaging. While it may not exactly be the stuff of #shelfie dreams, according to the brand’s founder, that’s actually on purpose. Instead of pouring money into pricey packaging, they’ve opted to dedicate their funds to the formulas themselves, which definitely helps explain why they’re so effective.

The brand’s mission is to offer high-quality ingredients at a low cost, and they’ve definitely delivered. A few standouts from the line that I’ve developed a deep and committed relationship with in the past few weeks: The Polyglutamic Acid Serum ($15), which purportedly holds four times as much moisture as hyaluronic acid; the Glycolic Acid Toner ($11), which is made with 10 percent glycolic acid to exfoliate and brighten skin; and the Caffeine Eye Cream ($10) , which I keep on my desk to help me look immediately more awake on even my most exhausted mornings.

Understandably, I’m not the only one who has fallen in love with this British beauty import after its journey across the pond. Since it launched in Sephora on April 19th, The Inkey List has sold a product every 30 seconds, according to the brand. NBD. Looks like I’d better stock up.

5 Inkey List picks to add to your routine

The INKEY List Rosehip Nourishing Night Oil — $11.00

Great for dark spots, blemishes, and hyperpigmentation, this 100 percent cold pressed, rosehip face oil is a before bed essential for normal, dry, oily, and combination skin types. Packed with antioxidant properties, reviewers call it “the best night time product ever.”

The INKEY List Salicylic Acid Acne + Pore Cleanser — $10.00

If you have oily or blemish-prone skin, this lightly-foaming cleanser is great for unclogging pores, reducing blackheads, and fighting acne. The 2 percent salicylic acid gently exfoliates and removes dead skin cells while you rinse the day (and your makeup) off.

The INKEY List Retinol Anti-Aging Serum — $10.00

Retinol is a star ingredient in any skincare routine. This Sephora Community Favorite pick helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots without irritating your skin.

The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream — $10.00

If you’re looking for a quick morning or mid-day pick me up, this lightweight eye cream is just the ticket. The moisturizing formula provides a boost of hydration while the caffeine helps reduce puffiness and the appearance of under eye bags.

The INKEY List Peptide Moisturizer — $15.00

This press pump bottle moisturizer is great for no-spill, on the go hydration. Perfect for dry skin, the formula is rich and creamy while still being fast absorbing. The product is made with a peptide duo that helps to support your skin’s natural collagen production.

