Urban Meyer Shares What He’s Seen From Trevor Lawrence

By Tzvi Machlin
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Expectations for Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence will be high this season as they both acclimate to life in the NFL. So how does the Jaguars head coach see his franchise quarterback as OTAs get underway?. In an interview with ProFootballTalk, Meyer offered an update on Lawrence’s progress. He said...

The Spun

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Latest on Lawrence's health for rookie camp, contract

When the Jacksonville Jaguars begin rookie minicamp, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will be present. The Clemson Insider has heard from a couple of sources that former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is in Jacksonville, Fla., and will participate in rookie minicamp. However, TCI was told he will be limited in what he can do.
NFLBoston Globe

Jaguars warned not to touch No.1 pick Trevor Lawrence as rookie minicamp kicks off

Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage has healed enough to practice, but the Jaguars are taking precautions to make sure the former Clemson star doesn’t do any damage while he fully recovers. He is expected to be full go before training camp in late July. Lawrence is being held between 30 and 40 passes, not including warmups, during each of the team’s two practices that include 18 rookies and first-year players. Most of those Saturday went to assistant coaches. By the end of the 90-minute session, Lawrence had reached his limit and was going through plays and faking slow-motion throws during team drills.
NFLchatsports.com

Lawrence explains limitations as he makes Jags debut

Three months removed from shoulder surgery, Trevor Lawrence is out on the field throwing passes with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags began their rookie minicamp this weekend, and as The Clemson Insider reported earlier Saturday, the former Clemson quarterback is practicing on a limited basis. Lawrence told the media Saturday...
NFLTimes Daily

1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
NFLblackandteal.com

Jimmy Smith: Jaguars are getting a winner in QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars have undergone a rebuild this offseason and former wide receiver Jimmy Smith recently appeared on the Matt Lombardo Show to share his thoughts about the process. He also weighed in on some current NFL wide receivers, franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whom they drafted in this year’s selection meeting, and the Jags’ own wide receiver corps.
NFLtheScore

Lawrence: Shoulder 'feeling great,' but patient approach best long term

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of their three-day rookie minicamp, with fans able to get their first look at No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence in action. Lawrence took the field with his first-year teammates, but the quarterback's snaps were limited after undergoing left shoulder surgery in February. While...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Trevor Lawrence given pitch count in Jaguars rookie camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars have revealed a throwing program for Trevor Lawrence as he recovers from his shoulder injury. According to multiple reports, Lawrence will be monitored with a 30-40 throw pitch count in rookie minicamp. The Jaguars are hoping to manage his repetitions in order to be ready for the...
NFLNews4Jax.com

Trevor Lawrence, other Jaguars rookies hit practice field for first time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Urban Meyer-Trevor Lawrence era has officially begun in Jacksonville. During rookie minicamp on Saturday, Lawrence and Meyer finally hit the football field together as Jaguars. Lawrence is still recovering from surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. But that recovery did not stop him from throwing a few...
NFLchatsports.com

Lawrence sees similarities between Swinney, Meyer

Trevor Lawrence made an appearance on NFL Total Access on the NFL Network this week. During his interview with show host MJ Acosta-Ruiz, the former Clemson and new Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was asked if there are any similarities between Dabo Swinney and Jags head coach Urban Meyer. “For sure,” Lawrence...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevor Lawrence near the bottom of PFF's 2021 QB rankings

Trevor Lawrence may have been a generational prospect coming out of the draft, but Pro Football Focus doesn’t seem to think that his raw talent will translate to a tremendous amount of Year 1 success. In its rankings of all 32 starting quarterbacks heading into the 2021 season, Lawrence ranks in the bottom half of league starters, coming in at No. 21.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jaguars taking right approach with QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars want to make sure quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whom they drafted first overall in this year’s draft, is ready to take the field in Week 1 of the 2021 season. For that reason, their approach to minicamp makes sense as the rookie quarterback rehabs his shoulder. Lawrence will...
NFLNFL

Move The Sticks Podcast: Trevor Lawrence is a Jaguar (MTS 360)

Who is Trevor Lawrence? Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks take a deep look at the quarterback prospect in their annual 360 series. The two scouts look past the tape and talk to those closest around Lawrence. What was he like as a kid? How did he handle the national attention since a young age? What was he like at Clemson? First, Trevor Lawrence talks to the media after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars (2:42). After that, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer explains why Lawrence deserved to be the first pick in the draft (5:37). Then, Jeremiah and Brooks focus on Lawrence's development before he got to college. The guys talk to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney about how Lawrence was during the recruiting process (7:50). Then, Lawrence's parents (14:27) join to talk about his journey as a national recruit and next, his brother (20:38) touches on his own career as an artist, while comparing it to Lawrence's abilities as a quarterback. After that, Brooks speaks with Matt Santini, as he discusses his unique role as the Mayor of Cartersville, Georgia and a sports announcer for Lawrence's high school football games (29:16). Following that, Elite 11 head coach Trent Dilfer joins as he recalls what he thought about Lawrence in high school and when he participated in the 2017 Elite 11 competition (40:31). Next, Ron Veal, Lawrence's private QB coach from middle school through high school, explains what Lawrence looked like as a quarterback when he was younger (44:50). Now, the pair switch their focus to Lawrence's days at Clemson as Swinney touches on who he would compare his quarterback to (54:07). After that, Lawrence's parents discuss his magical freshman season (58:30). Then, Dilfer gives his evaluation of Lawrence's traits (1:02:36). Next, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe gives his thoughts on Lawrence as a player and talks about coaching against him (1:07:20). Following that, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield recalls his experience coaching against Lawrence (1:11:33). Finally, Clemson running back Travis Etienne gives insight into what kind of teammate Lawrence is (1:15:47).
NFLFlorida Times-Union

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer already showing willingness to take chances

It's clear after his first three days of coaching on the field, Urban Meyer isn't going to do things typical of most NFL coaches. Perhaps, that explains why Meyer appears willing to sign 33-year-old Tim Tebow to a one-year contract to play tight end even though the Florida Gators legend has never played the position before.
NFLFlorida Times-Union

Travis Etienne finding new role as receiver in Jaguars' rookie minicamp

The words were "running back," and when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke them last month when announcing the Jaguars' second first-round draft pick, a swarm of question marks quickly began fluttering around the heads of many fans. Why invest a first-round pick in a running back, even one with the...