Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

'Couldn't stay quiet': Capitol cop's mom wants Jan. 6 probe

By Scripps National, The Associated Press
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26CpH7_0aDqcXsl00

WASHINGTON — Brian Sicknick’s family wants to uncover every detail about the Jan. 6 insurrection by pro-Trump rioters, when the Capitol Police officer collapsed and later died.

They can’t understand why lawmakers do not.

Sicknick was one of the on-duty officers badly outnumbered by the mob who stormed the building, smashing windows and breaking through barriers.

He was sprayed with a chemical, collapsed, and later had a stroke and died.

His family was on Capitol Hill Thursday meeting with lawmakers opposed to the measure that would form an independent commission to investigate the riot.

His mother, Gladys Sicknick, sent a letter earlier this week to Republican senators asking for a meeting and urging them to vote for the commission.

“My son has been gone for over four months, and I want answers, that’s all,” she said in a brief interview Wednesday with the Washington Post.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Hill#Riot Police#Republican Lawmakers#Republican Senators#Capitol Police#The Washington Post#Officer#Pro Trump Rioters#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
ProtestsDaily Beast

Rioter Who Gave Capitol Cop a Concussion Has Horrific History of Beating Women: Feds

A Pennsylvania man accused of assaulting several Capitol Police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection—and leaving one with a concussion—has an “extensive history of violent and assaultive behavior” against women, prosecutors said Wednesday. Ryan Samsel, 38, was charged in February with several crimes, including assaulting a federal officer, obstructing law...
Congress & CourtsNBC Philadelphia

GOP Blocks Bipartisan Probe of Deadly Jan. 6 Riot at Capitol

Senate Republicans on Friday blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, turning aside the independent investigation in a show of party loyalty to former President Donald Trump and an effort to shift the political focus away from the violent insurrection by his GOP supporters.
Protestsdawsoncountyjournal.com

Officer Injured in Capitol Riot Hammers McConnell on ‘Disgraceful’ Opposition to 1/6 Commission: ‘I Was Absolutely Sickened’

Washington, D.C. Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone spoke with Don Lemon on Wednesday to discuss the defeat of a bill to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot. Fanone was on duty that day as supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol after the then-president encouraged rally attendees to go there to “fight” and “show strength.” Trump repeated the lie to his supporters that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him.
Protestsdailymagazine.news

DC officer Michael Fanone, who was attacked at the Capitol riot, says he was 'absolutely sickened' by Mitch McConnell's efforts to quash the Jan. 6 commission

Senate Republicans blocked the creation of a commission into the Jan. 6 insurrection last week. Mitch McConnell reportedly asked Republicans to vote against the bill as a "personal favor." Officer Michael Fanone said he was "absolutely sickened" to learn this. See more stories on Insider's business page. A Washington, DC,...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Mom of Capitol officer who died pushes Congress on Jan. 6 commission

The mother of a Capitol Police officer who died after he clashed with rioters on Jan. 6 urged reluctant Republicans to support a probe into the siege. Gladys Sicknick, mother of officer Brian Sicknick, said Wednesday she’d meet with senators as Republicans to look to block a bill that would create a bipartisan panel to look into the breach of the Capitol building.
Congress & CourtsRomesentinel.com

Senate blocks probe of Jan. 6 Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Friday blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The Senate vote was 54-35 — six short of the 60 votes needed to take up a House-passed bill that would have formed a 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties. It came a day after emotional appeals from police who fought with the rioters, the family of an officer who died afterward and lawmakers in both parties who fled Capitol chambers as the rioters broke in.
Protestswsgw.com

After Capitol riot, 17 police officers still out of work with injuries

Nearly five months after the January 6 Capitol riot, at least 17 police officers remain out of work due to injuries sustained during the attack. At least 10 Capitol Police officers were out with injuries as of Thursday, according to a source on Capitol Hill and at the police union, while as of Friday, seven members of the D.C. Metropolitan Police force remained in a “less than full duty status” due to the events of the riot, a police spokesperson said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Rioter Who Stormed the Senate Floor Takes Plea Deal

Of the some 400 people who have been charged for their alleged roles in the U.S. Capitol riot, Paul Hodgkins has become the second to plead guilty. According to HuffPost, Hodgkins, a Florida native, reached a deal with the government and pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing an official proceeding, with his remaining four charges dismissed. Hodgkins was arrested Feb. 16, with his charging documents citing a confidential tip from a long-lost associate who shared a Senate-floor selfie of Hodgkins—decked out in a “Trump 2020” shirt and waving a Trump flag—that he’d posted on Parler. Hodgkins was indicted a month later.