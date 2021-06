Plans to lift the final lockdown restrictions across England next month are “in the balance” because so much remains unknown about the spread of the Indian Covid variant, a top scientist has warned. Professor Neil Ferguson, of Imperial College London, said there were still question marks over the 21 June roadmap date for the easing of remaining social distancing curbs.He said government experts were concerned about the transmissibility of the Indian variant. “Step 4 [of the roadmap] is rather in the balance – the data collected in the next two to three weeks will be critical,” he told...