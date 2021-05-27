Cancel
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Just Welcomed His First Child. Here's Everything We Know

By Effie Orfanides
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike and Lauren Sorrentino have welcomed their first child together! The "Jersey Shore" stars officially became parents on May 26, when Lauren gave birth to the couple's first child, a son they named Romeo Reign Sorrentino. Fans were sure that Baby Sitch was on his way after Mike posted a photo from Lauren's maternity shoot with the words "it's happening" on his Instagram Stories. Less than 24 hours later, Baby Sitch made his earth-side appearance! The new parents announced the arrival of their son on their respective Instagram accounts, as well as on the Instagram account they created for their baby, appropriately titled "ItsBabySituation."

