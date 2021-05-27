Computer Maker Dell Crushes First-Quarter Sales, Earnings Views

The Public Cannabis Company Revenue & Income Tracker, managed by New Cannabis Ventures, ranks the top revenue producing cannabis stocks that generate industry sales of more than US$12.5 million per quarter (C$15.5 million). This data-driven, fact-based tracker will continually update based on new financial filings so that readers can stay up to date. Companies must file with the SEC or SEDAR and be current to be considered for inclusion. Please note that we have raised the minimum quarterly revenue several times as the industry has scaled up, including from US$10.0 million in November 2020, US$7.5 million in June 2020, US$5.0 million in October 2019 and US$2.5 million in May 2019.