Computer Maker Dell Crushes First-Quarter Sales, Earnings Views

By PATRICK SEITZ
Investor's Business Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComputer hardware giant Dell Technologies (DELL) late Thursday crushed Wall Street's targets for its fiscal first quarter. But Dell stock dipped in extended trading. The Round Rock, Texas-based company earned an adjusted $2.13 a share on sales of $24.49 billion for the quarter ended April 30. Analysts expected Dell earnings of $1.62 a share on sales of $23.35 billion. On a year-over-year basis, Dell earnings increased 59% while sales rose 12%.

www.investors.com
