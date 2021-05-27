Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

I'm Jessica Lessin, Editor-in-Chief of The Information, and This Is How I Work

Lifehacker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you work in media, you know The Information to be something of a scoop-factory, capable of producing the kind of scrupulous investigations that move markets, and vying for clout with the likes of the New York Times. If you merely consume journalism to be better informed, you’ve probably been privy to some of the site’s work, which regularly echoes across your Twitter feed and occasionally sends shockwaves through Silicon Valley and the larger tech industry.

lifehacker.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Lessin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editor In Chief#New York Daily News#Business News#Music News#The New York Times#Ai#Ar Vr#Editors#Media#Subscription#Likes#Tech Companies#Things#Silicon Valley#Today#Reporters#Professionals#Strategy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Music
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Books & LiteratureMovieMaker

Things I’ve Learned as an Editor

In celebration of our 11th year and the role that the Hands-on Pages newsletter has played in our success–throughout 2004, per reader request, we will be including several special “Things I’ve Learned” editions of our regular HOP newsletters. They will feature some of the best advice our hundreds of past interview subjects have offered to readers on a wide variety of topics.
CelebritiesThrive Global

Limon Ahmed- How to convert Impossible into I’m Possible

Limon Ahmed is one of the youngest entrepreneurs of our country and he has managed to set an example to our youth. This 23 Years old boy has worked for everything he has achieved today. He created his own Blog Website called Limon Ahmed services which posts about various influencers and also it provides other latest informations.It attracted around fifty thousand audience on its very first month.It allows people to connect with others by sharing articles about their own success. People can also share about various tips or tricks they have learned from their own experiences and it will motivate the readers.Limon launched his media company in 2016 called Limon Ahmed Services which promote brands,pages and influencers on social media with over 150 millions social media networks. The company promises to help people by providing services like Content Creation, Verification Service, Instagram Campaign, Social Media Campaign and Articles Publishing. Not only that the company also publishes paid articles on News Journal. They also help Celebrities or Brand Entrepreneurs to get verified on social media pages like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The company fulfills the expectations of people by providing help by various artists, designers, social butterflies, writers, photographers and strategists and they all are led by the Founder of the company.
Chinatalkingbiznews.com

Chen joins TechNode as a news editor

Qin Chen has joined TechNode.com as a news editor working with reporters to help English readers contextualize the tech industry in China. Chen comes from the South China Morning Post where she was a reporter. Before that, she was a multimedia producer. Chen has also served as a senior video...
bloggingthegoodlife.com

I’m talking, are you listening?

Hello! Long time no talk. How have you been? We’re pretty good this end. Like you, we’ve about had our fill of COVID!. So, I wanted to chat a little with you about communication. As you know, I worked for a telephone company for about 15 years and back then, did a lot of thinking about communication.
EconomyScientist

Howard Bauchner Leaves JAMA Following Podcast Fallout

Howard Bauchner, the editor-in-chief of JAMA for the last 11 years, will resign at the end of June following backlash over comments made by another journal editor about racism in healthcare. JAMA’s executive editor Phil Fontanarosa will serve as interim editor-in-chief. Bauchner's departure comes months after two editors of JAMA...
CelebritiesFast Company

Kara Swisher continues her reign as a media powerhouse

There may be no title more befitting of Kara Swisher than “editor at large.” It’s the position the exalted tech journalist currently holds at New York magazine, which produces Pivot, a business podcast Swisher cohosts with sparring partner and NYU professor Scott Galloway. But it’s also a nod to the breadth of Swisher’s editorial prowess, which can’t be contained to any one media property or medium. Since 2018, she has been a weekly columnist for the New York Times—also home to her solo podcast, Sway. She is the face of the annual Code Conference, where she grills Silicon Valley’s power brokers while ensconced in an iconic red chair. And she continues to be a frequent guest on CNBC and indefatigable presence on Twitter, with 1.4 million followers in her thrall.
Career Development & AdviceMedscape News

Rethinking Your Journey to Work Every Day

Burnout is seldom the result of a single factor. It is more often a tragic case of death by a thousand cuts: a balky user-unfriendly electronic medical record system, administrative pressure to see more patients and the resulting frustration of not being able to provide the care you feel they deserve, an overemphasis on documentation or you won't get paid, the dark cloud of malpractice always overhead, and of course the difficult balance between family responsibilities and work. It often boils down to feeling that there aren't enough hours in the day to get everything done and still have time to recharge your physical and psychological batteries.
Minoritiesfloridasportsman.com

I'm a racist for?

I have never heard the term Whitey Righty underpants. Is this a new brand?. Can't remember the last time I heard someone call underwear under pants. That's a new one too. I am just here for my amusement. · Share on TwitterShare on Facebook. cadman said:. I have never heard...
Economyava360.com

A Day in the life as a CEO - Dan Lok HQ

What Does A Day In The Life As A CEO Look Like? Enjoy This Exclusive Video Taking You Behind The Scenes At Dan Lok HQ. Want To Step Up Your Game? Check Out The Resources At The Dan Lok Shop: https://adayinthelife.danlok.link. What does a CEO do in a day? What...
Entertainmentmassdevice.com

DTW Podcast: How Josh Makower wrote the book(s) on medtech innovation

Dr. Josh Makower quite possibly invented modern-day medtech innovation. In this interview, Makower shares his earliest inventions — kind of mind-blowing — and how his early work at Pfizer helped him create the innovation process used today by biodesign programs across the world, including Stanford Biodesign where Dr. Makower will take over as director this fall.
EntertainmentCision

Journalist and Blogger Events to Check Out in June

See the original post on Beyond Bylines. Here's our monthly column of what’s happening in the blog world. If you have an event you’d like featured, reach out to the Beyond Bylines team via Twitter at @BeyondBylines. June offers a variety of learning opportunities and discussions for content creators. Topics...
Businesstalkingbiznews.com

P&I appoints Frost as audience engagement editor

John Frost has joined Pensions & Investments as an audience engagement editor. In his new role, Frost will work with the editorial and business teams to execute digital and social media strategies and to develop relationships across the newspaper’s community. Previously, Frost was owner, editor and publisher of TheDisneyBlog.com at...
Visual Artmit.edu

MIT News | Massachusetts Institute of Technology

As the curator of this year’s Venice Architecture Biennale, Hashim Sarkis, dean of the School of Architecture and Planning, addressed how we can live together and how architecture is responding to longstanding global issues that contributed to Covid-19’s global spread, from climate change and migration to political polarization and inequality, reports Elisabetta Povoledo for The New York Times. “The pandemic will hopefully go away,” said Sarkis. “But unless we address these causes, we will not be able to move forward.”
Arizona Stateyellowscene.com

The New York Times Outs Pretendian Andrea Smith | OP-ED

By Jacqueline Keeler. This article was originally shared on Pollen Nation. We share it here with permission of the author. On Tuesday, The New York Times Magazine published a piece, “The Native Scholar Who Wasn’t,” written by Sarah Viren, a white nonfiction writing professor from Arizona State University, which examined the 30-year ethnic scam perpetrated by “Cherokee/Ojibway” Professor Andrea Smith. Smith, an already debunked fraud, teaches in the Ethnic Studies department at the University of California, Riverside. The paper of record in this country was not breaking news, but several years late to the story. In July 2015, Andrea “Andy” Smith had been publicly outed in an open letter published in Indian Country Today signed by Indigenous women scholars from across the United States. The issue was revisited during the 2017 coverage of NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal’s false claims to Black identity in national publications like The Daily Beast.
PoliticsThe Morning News

Wednesday headlines: The great American city-state

Innovative shifts in manufacturing processes have resulted in huge profit windfalls—and now, massive supply shortages globally. / The New York Times. A recruiter explains why restaurants really can’t find enough staff. “Restaurants are just going to have to pay people more or have better benefits.” / Washingtonian. Related: “The Post-Covid-19...