Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Salesforce.com Raises Revenue Guidance After Results Beat in Q1

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) reported Thursday first-quarter results that beat analysts' forecasts and the enterprise-software company raised its forecast for the full-year on the back of strong demand. Salesforce.com shares gained 1.50% in after-hours trade following the report. "With incredible momentum throughout our core business, we’re raising our revenue guidance...

ca.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Earnings Forecasts#Full Year Earnings#Strong Earnings#Growth Forecasts#Core Earnings#Crm#Eps#Salesforce Com Shares#Revenue#Beat Analysts#Non Gaap Operating Margin#Fiscal Year#Company#After Hours Trade#Strong Demand#Subscription#Customer Sizes#Top Line#Professional Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

5 Splunk Analysts Break Down SaaS Company's Q1 Earnings, Guidance

Shares of cloud-based data analytics company Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) retreated Thursday following the release of its first-quarter results. The Splunk Analysts: Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained a Buy rating on Splunk and lowered the price target from $265 to $198. Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating and...
Financial ReportsZDNet

Broadcom ups fiscal Q3 outlook based on strong demand for processors

Broadcom reported better-than-expected fiscal second quarter results and projected strong demand ahead from service providers and cloud vendors. The company reported second quarter net income of $1.49 billion, or $3.30 a share, on revenue of $6.61 billion, up 15% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings were $6.62 a share. Wall...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Lululemon Athletica Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1

Investing.com - Lululemon Athletica reported on Thursday first quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Lululemon Athletica announced earnings per share of $1.16 on revenue of $1.23B. Analysts polled by Investing.com EPS of $0.9012 on revenue of $1.12B. Lululemon Athletica 's are down 8.8% and is...
Financial Reportsstateofpress.com

Lululemon Athletica Results Beat in Q1 on Reopening Joy By Investing.com

Investing.com – Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:) reported Thursday first-quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts as the reopening of its stores bolstered growth. Lululemon Athletica shares gained 2.60% in after-hours trade following the report. Lululemon Athletica announced earnings per share of $1.16 on revenue of $1.23B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Reports Q1 EPS of $0.06

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) reported Q1 EPS of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $366.1 million. Business Outlook:. For the second quarter of 2021, the Company currently expects net...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Macy's (M) Tops Q1 EPS by 80c, Raises FY Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Macy's (NYSE: M) reported Q1 EPS of $0.39, $0.80 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.41). Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.71 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Comparable sales up 62.5% vs....
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Children's Place (PLCE) Tops Q1 EPS by $3.19, Revenues Beat

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) reported Q1 EPS of $3.25, $3.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $435.48 million versus the consensus estimate of $354.78 million. Jane Elfers, President and...
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Vaso Corporation Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2021

The Company Reports Continued Improvement in All Business Segments. PLAINVIEW, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Vaso Corporation ('Vaso') (OTCMKTS:VASO) today reported its operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. 'For the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded total revenue of $16.5 million, a...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

MongoDB (MDB) Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise

MDB - Free Report) incurred first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss of 15 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss of 36 cents per share. However, the figure was wider than loss of 13 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, revenues of...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Ciena's stock rallies after profit, revenue beats

Shares of Ciena Corp. rallied 2.0% in premarket trading Thursday, after the networking systems company reported fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, amid signs of improved customer spending. Net income rose to $103.1 million, or 66 cents a share, from $91.7 million, or 59 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share fell to 62 cents from 76 cents but beat the FactSet consensus of 48 cents. Revenue declined 6.7% to $833.9 million, above the FactSet consensus of $829.2 million, as products sales fell 9.4% to $670.0 million while services sales increased 6.3% to $163.9 million. Chief Executive Gary Smith said "encouraging signs in the market environment," including improvements in customer spending, gives him "strong visibility and confidence" in the company's ability to achieve its financial targets this year. The stock has gained 3.0% year to date through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 12.0%.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $358.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will announce sales of $358.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.50 million. RingCentral posted sales of $277.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

At Home (HOME) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

HOME - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the top and the bottom line grew significantly on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company jumped 0.8% during the trading hours on Jun 3. Inside the Headlines.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.13)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $171-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.54 million.Elastic also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.60)-$(0.51) EPS.
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Semtech Reports Robust Q1 Results, Beats Expectations

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) reported solid first-quarter results driven by continued momentum in the IoT (Internet of Things), Optical Infrastructure, and Mobile segments. Semtech is a global supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumers, and industrial end markets. The company reported earnings of $0.53...