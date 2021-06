Two bills authored by State Senator Bill Dodd addressing wildfires are advancing of out of the State Senate. First, SB 109 would create the Office of Wildfire Technology Research and Development to study, produce and test new equipment to battle wildfires. This new office would work with public, private and nonprofit entities and will ultimately make recommendations to Cal Fire and local agencies. The second bill, SB 332, would encourage more controlled burns by making insurance more accessible to professional burn bosses. Both bills now head to the State Assembly for further consideration.