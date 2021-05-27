You Still Don't Need A PlayStation 5

There are a ton of great fighting games released into the market every year. In this list, we’re going to be highlighting the Nintendo Switch console platform. There are plenty of fighting games available but we’re going to highlight a few titles that we think you should be checking out in 2021. This is not a list exclusive to just new video games releasing in 2021 but a few past hits that are still enjoyable to play today along with a collection of titles that are still slated to release within the 2021 calendar year. With that said, this is not a list ranked in any particular order. We have instead broken this list up with some great games that you can pick up right now along with some upcoming titles.