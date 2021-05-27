Cancel
Reporter’s Notebook: Vaccine card not required for entry

By Hannah Jones
saportareport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer in Atlanta is here, filled with sunshine, flowers and… mosquitos? The tiny bloodsuckers are a staple of summertime in Georgia, and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. Atlanta was ranked as the second-worst metro area for the pesky insect in a list by pest control company Orkin....

saportareport.com
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

Atlanta-Based Political Strategist On Mayoral Race, Campaign Funding

An Atlanta-based political strategist says in order to run a successful mayoral campaign, candidates must be able to raise money. Also, candidates looking to enter the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor should announce their candidacy to run for office within the next two weeks — unless they can self-fund their campaign.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Ashley Lynne

Upcoming Events and Activities in Dekalb County

Many people gush over all the different things you can do in the city of Atlanta. But there are other places to go and things to see right in Dekalb county. From movie theaters that serve drinks and a full menu to farmer's markets with unique finds. There is something special about living in Dekalb county.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Atlanta program aims to turn boys selling water into entreprenuers

ATLANTA - The mayor of Atlanta wants to try to turn the water boys into entrepreneurs. The program that Keisha Lance Bottoms has been talking about for months is ready to go, with eleven hundred job commitments for young people. Robyn Wallace, a small business owner, has signed up. She...
Georgia StateThomasville Times-Enterprise

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Atlanta City Council passes resolutions to tackle surging crime

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Tensions are flaring in many parts of Atlanta after another deadly weekend across Metro Atlanta. In a virtual meeting Monday afternoon, tackling crime became a central debate for Atlanta’s City Council. “We want to encourage people to put the guns down and find other ways to settle...
Braselton, GAfox5atlanta.com

Uline looking to fill more than 100 jobs at Braselton warehouse

BRASELTON, Ga. - A major shipping company with a warehouse north of Atlanta has about 100 new job openings. Uline — which specializes in shipping, industrial and packaging materials — more than 100 warehouse positions at its facility in Braselton, Georgia. Warehouse positions start at $24 per hour or higher,...
Atlanta, GAdouglasnow.com

Wiregrass lays foundation for Atlanta videographer and editor

Devonte Goodwine had his eyes set on a career in movies and television when he graduated from Valdosta High School in 2011. After graduation, he enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for summer semester to get started on his core classes before transferring to a four-year university. Before he could transfer to another college, his mom, Angela Brantley, who is a Business Education Instructor at Wiregrass, brought home information on all the programs Wiregrass offers. “Being an employee of Wiregrass, I knew first-hand the quality education we provide and the many program options available, so I brought home program brochures on all the programs and let him find the one that spoke to him,” shared Angela Brantley. After going through the brochures, Devonte knew the Digital Media Production program (now Design and Media Production) was the right step toward his career goals.
Atlanta, GAatlantatribune.com

Women don’t get a break – especially Black women

I hope you’ve paid attention to the chatter following the “bombshell” announcement by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has decided not to seek another term this Fall. Full disclosure. I have mad love for the Mayor. On a number of fronts our lives parallel: roots in Crawfordville, GA; attended Florida A&M University; Journalism majors; pledged the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and, we are both mothers, but not by birth.
Fulton County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

North Fulton’s Liz Hausmann back representing metro Atlanta on ACCG board

Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann has been re-appointed to represent metro Atlanta’s counties in the Association County Commissioners of Georgia. The ACCG advocates for Georgia’s counties to politicians and organizes trainings to help improve county services. ExploreGa. first lady speaks with Fulton leaders about human trafficking. Hausmann, who represents a...