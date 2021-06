The City of Rochester is currently updating the City’s zoning ordinance, which regulates the manner in which private property can be developed. As a part of that process, it will be drafted in three installments. Today the Community Development team is releasing the second installment of the Unified Development Code (UDC) public draft. Installment 2 includes Development Standards, which regulate site development and project appearance. The goal is to have the Unified Development Code finished by late 2021 and approved in 2022. This process includes an opportunity for community, organization and business feedback.