Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

McDaniel strikes out career-high 11, Ole Miss tops Georgia

By The Associated Press
CharlotteObserver.com
 6 days ago

Drew McDaniel struck out a career-high 11 in 6 2/3 innings to lead fifth-seeded Mississippi past No. 8 seed Georgia 4-0 on Thursday in the SEC Tournament. Mississippi (40-18) advances to the fourth round on Friday. Georgia (31-25) has been eliminated. McDaniel (5-1) gave up just four hits and set...

www.charlotteobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Hoover, AL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Sullivan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Hits#Sec#Tops#Home Run#Rbi Singles#Innings#Ala#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Georgia StateWTVQ

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signs with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Georgia transfer Sahvir (pronounced Sah-veer) Wheeler, who led the Southeastern Conference and ranked in the top five nationally in assists per game in 2020-21, has signed with the Kentucky men’s basketball team. Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 guard from Houston, averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 assists per...
Georgia Statekentuckysportsradio.com

BREAKING: Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY

UK has added a second point guard signee in just five days. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler – a second-team All-SEC honoree last year – has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Wheeler, who led the SEC in assists at 7.4 per contest and assist-to-turnover...
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Georgia Statewymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?
Hoover, ALPosted by
247Sports

SEC Baseball Tournament scenarios

The SEC baseball tournament road for the South Carolina baseball team is starting to become clear. The Gamecocks (31-18, 15-12) rarely perform well in Hoover, Ala. but this year may be a bit more important than most as the team looks to secure a host site for the NCAA Tournament.
Alabama Stateandthevalleyshook.com

WEEKEND GAMETHREAD: Alabama

The good news: LSU got a much-needed series victory against Auburn over the weekend and nearly pulled off the sweep. The bad news: LSU is still in CYA mode and not yet a lock for Hoover. At 9-15, they still need to at the very least post another series win this week and next week.
Hoover, ALaunetwork.com

Auburn falls to Samford in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. – Auburn fell to Samford, 6-1, Wednesday night at Hoover Met Stadium. The Tigers (20-24) managed one hit in the first seven innings and ended the game with three hits in the contest. Kason Howell accounted for the scoring with a solo home run in the eighth. “The...
Hoover, ALwtvy.com

Tickets almost sold out for SEC Baseball Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Tickets to the 2021 Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament, which will operate at a reduced capacity due to the COVID pandemic, are now available for purchase. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets quickly, this event will sell out due to limited capacity. “There’s such a high...
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

Mid-Week Review: Auburn vs Samford (Hoover Met)

WED: 6-1 L Ever gone to the ballpark and absolutely nothing works that day? The offense just didn’t travel on Wednesday, which isn’t shocking. The Hoover Met is massive and if you have been somewhat reliant on the bomb like Auburn has this season, it is a bit tougher to get runs on the board. The other thing to that is that the Samford pitching staff was really good, striking out 13 while giving up matching 3 free passes and 3 hits and not allowing the run until the 8th inning with a 6 nothing lead. On the other side, the Auburn defense was really good as always and, while the Auburn pitching staff struck out nine and all in all wasn’t that bad, they walked eight Bulldogs, three of which came around to score and a fourth scored who was hit by a pitch. It’s complete ifs and buts, but if you take those off it’s a 2-1 game again. However, there wasn’t enough offense for the Tigers and that happens sometimes. So, you flush it and get ready for the weekend. In the grand scheme of things, Auburn’s season is six games to try and make it back to the Met. With Auburn’s record, the NCAA tournament is a pipe dream without winning the SEC Tournament which…yeah.