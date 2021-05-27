Learn How to Ice Dye to Add Some “Cool” to Your Craft Projects
When crafting, it's always a good goal to make your work as original as possible. That way, you're not just creating but expressing yourself, too. For fibers, it doesn’t get much more customized than when you dye your own fabric. Tie-dye is one of the most popular methods of coloring fabric, but there’s another approach that is beloved among dedicated DIYers: ice dyeing. This type of dyeing results in a similar look and feel to tie-dye, but it incorporates ice into the process.mymodernmet.com