Last January, I was in a bathroom stall at work, checking my email, and I opened a message saying my novel had won a prize and would be published the following year by a university press. A lump formed in my throat. I took a screenshot and texted it to my husband. I’d spent years querying agents for this novel—not years in their entirety, but years of morning hours stolen from the rest of my working/parenting life—and received a dozen lovely rejections from agents who liked the book but couldn’t take it on.