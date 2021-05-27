Seneca and Gardner-South Wilmington Students Donate $10,000 to Area Non-Profits

Devan Gagliardo with the community foundation of Grundy County was on WCSJ's People are Talking this week to discuss their student grant program. The program is pretty simple: Give a group of students from an area high school $5,000 and let them donate it to whichever non-profit they see fit. The program also brings representatives of non-profits to the high school to share what they do for the community. Obviously the past year has been difficult scheduling around online and hybrid learning models, but Gagliardo said they were able to continue the program with two schools: Gardner South Wilmington and Seneca.