Area golfers booked their ticket for the NSAA boys state golf championships Monday as they competed in district competition. Colbi Smith of South Loup and Brett Downing of Sandhills/Thedford each qualified as an individual at the D4 district meet played at the Hi-Line Country Club. The top ten individuals plus ties qualified for the state meet. Smith placed 8th with an 85 and Downing finished tied for 10th with an 86. The low round of the tournament was a 75 turned in by Teegan Sonneman of North Platte St. Pat’s. St. Pat’s won the district team title with a 322 team score. South Loup finished 6th in the team standings with a 412 followed by Anselmo-Merna who shot a team total 436 to finish tied for 7th in the final team standings.