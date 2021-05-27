SIMI are very optimistic about the future of motor business after re-opening
The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) says its members are optimistic after the first week of trading following the reopening of car showrooms. SIMI retailers across the country, have reported steady flow in business, with an increase in enquiries for both new and used cars, and this should be reflected when the official new car registration numbers for the month May are to be released on June 1.