Economy

SIMI are very optimistic about the future of motor business after re-opening

By Noel Dundon
tipperarylive.ie
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) says its members are optimistic after the first week of trading following the reopening of car showrooms. SIMI retailers across the country, have reported steady flow in business, with an increase in enquiries for both new and used cars, and this should be reflected when the official new car registration numbers for the month May are to be released on June 1.

www.tipperarylive.ie
#Simi#The Motor#Future Cars#Market Demand#Service Industries#Used Cars#New Cars#Covid#Covid#The National Fleet#Simi Dealerships#Simi Retailers#Optimistic#Vehicle Service Business#Car Showrooms#Businesses#Car Sales#Customers#Trading#Considerable Uncertainty
