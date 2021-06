Coming off a year of seismic shifts in consumer behavior, Nordstrom kept pace by going back to basics and looking at business from a consumer perspective. “Our number-one goal has always been to give great service and help the customer look and feel their best, so we put everything we do through the lens of the customer,” said Gemma Lionello, executive vice president, general merchandise manager, beauty and accessories at Nordstrom, in conversation with WWD’s senior editor Allison Collins during Beauty Inc @20.