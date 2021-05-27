Robberies, burglaries and thefts plummet by 30% in county Tipperary

On 05/06/2021 the Opelika Police Department began investigating a Burglary, Third Degree, and a Theft of Property, Third Degree, which occurred at Susie K’s, located at 1801 2nd Avenue. The suspects, all black males, stole $100.00 in cash, a cash register, a receipt printer, a Kindle Tablet, and an iPad from inside the business. The first suspect can be seen on camera wearing a hoodie and a pair of white Nike Air Force 1 shoes. The second suspect can be seen wearing a hat and a pair of black Nike Air Force 1 shoes. The third suspect can be seen wearing a hoodie and a pair of Timberland boots. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of these suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.