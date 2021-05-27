Howard University Announces Plans for Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts

Howard Univeristy, where the late Chadwick A. Boseman graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in directing, has announced that they will honor him by renaming its college of fine arts the “Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts,” according to The Washington Post. Howard is currently in the process of creating a new building for the fine arts college, which will also house the Cathy Hughes School of Communications, its TV station, WHUT, and its radio station, WHUR 96.3 FM. There has not yet been a date announced for when the college will break ground on the new building.