Beginning June 7, EVA Air will resume flying to Los Angeles once daily — up from only operating the service three times per week — in response to demand from ethnic and overseas Taiwanese returning to the U.S. The sudden change in EVA Air’s operations plan is due to the current Covid-19 outbreak in Taiwan and the wide availability of vaccines in the U.S. Many ethnic and overseas Taiwanese in the U.S. who returned to Taiwan to escape the pandemic are now rushing back to flee the outbreak and get vaccinated.