Idaho’s TikTok Cop Has Been Fired

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-The city of Bellevue announced the deputy marshal at the center of a controversial video critical of a professional basketball player has been fired. The Bellevue City Mayor Ned Burns issued a statement on the city social media account saying Deputy Marshal Nate Silvester had been terminated effective May 27. The mayor said the firing is related to the week of May 20, while Deputy Silvester was on duty. "Deputy Marshal Silvester violated several clearly established City of Bellevue and State of Idaho Policing policies," wrote Mayor Burns. The mayor said Deputy Silvester had been on probation for his previous policy violation and was on a last change agreement with his superior officers. "The policy violations have nothing to do with the tone or the tenor of his speech that he posts online. He was not terminated for the content of his speech; he was terminated for his failure to follow clearly laid out and well established policy," Mayor Burns went on to say.