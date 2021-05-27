newsbreak-logo
Idaho’s TikTok Cop Has Been Fired

By Mateo
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 2 days ago
Idaho's viral TikTok Cop has been fired from the Bellevue Marshal's Office. Mixed and very passionate emotions are coming from the news today that was shared by the Mayor of Bellevue, Idaho Ned Burns. Mayor Burns posted to the Facebook account for the City of Bellevue and said:. During the...

The Spun

Report: Police Officer Who Mocked LeBron Has Been Fired

An Idaho police marshal who mocked LeBron James in a viral Tik-Tok video has been fired from his job, according to multiple reports. Nate Silvester has reportedly been terminated from his position at the Bellevue Marshal’s Office. However, the firing was reportedly not due to his social media activity. “During...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Bellevue Officer at Center of Controversial Video Fired

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-The city of Bellevue announced the deputy marshal at the center of a controversial video critical of a professional basketball player has been fired. The Bellevue City Mayor Ned Burns issued a statement on the city social media account saying Deputy Marshal Nate Silvester had been terminated effective May 27. The mayor said the firing is related to the week of May 20, while Deputy Silvester was on duty. "Deputy Marshal Silvester violated several clearly established City of Bellevue and State of Idaho Policing policies," wrote Mayor Burns. The mayor said Deputy Silvester had been on probation for his previous policy violation and was on a last change agreement with his superior officers. "The policy violations have nothing to do with the tone or the tenor of his speech that he posts online. He was not terminated for the content of his speech; he was terminated for his failure to follow clearly laid out and well established policy," Mayor Burns went on to say.
Newsweek

Nate Silvester, Cop Who Mocked LeBron James, Fired for Violating City and State Policies

Nate Silvester, the Idaho law enforcement officer who went viral for his TikTok video mocking Lebron James, was fired Thursday from his position as a Bellevue Deputy Marshal. The TikTok video that amassed millions of views and brought Silvester internet fame, as well as fueled controversy, appeared to show Silvester making fun of basketball legend LeBron James. This was after James had written a (now deleted) tweet speaking out in anger against alleged police brutality in the death of Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl who was shot by a white police officer in Columbus, Ohio.
Bellevue Fires Cop Who Went Viral On TikTok

The Bellevue Fire Marshal's office fired Deputy Marshal Nate Silvester who had gone viral for a controversial TikTok video. Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns made the announcement Thursday morning on Facebook. He said Silvester violated several city and state policing policies while on duty during the week of May 20. In...
Idaho cop fired for mocking LeBron James after star threatened officer killing

The Idaho cop who went viral for a TikTok video mocking LeBron James for meddling in policing issues has been fired. “I am the latest target of cancel culture,” former Bellevue deputy marshal Nate Silvester told Sean Hannity on his Fox News show Thursday, hours after he was fired. “That’s...
Idaho couple charged in children's deaths

Cristhian Bahena Rivera tells courtroom he wasn't the one who killed Mollie Tibbetts. Franklin Middle School hoping to boost students’ confidence with new “Quarterly Cuts” program. Franklin Middle School has a new program called Quarterly Cuts. The program began a couple months ago after having to be pushed back due...
A former Idaho state lawmaker was convicted of fraud in 2020. His sentencing has been scheduled

Former Rep. John Green is scheduled for sentencing next month in a federal court in Texas for conspiring to defraud the United States government. Green, an attorney in Rathdrum who also had a license to practice in Texas, was convicted on Jan. 15, 2020, for his role in helping a client, Thomas Selgas, hide funds to avoid paying more than $1 million in outstanding taxes.
Reviewing Idaho’s Gem

Heavy year full of political tensions, the global pandemic and the rise of racial tensions in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd. The former opened up discussions globally about the continued discrimination against people of color and use of white privilege. Like many white people, the events of...
103.5 KISSFM

Is Police-Work a Dying Profession?

There has been a lot of talk about police in the last year and while it feels like a very divisive conversation a lot of the time, the benefits of having constructive conversation can be ample. Everything from an Idaho TikTok Cop that broke the internet (for better or worse, wherever you fell on that particular topic) to globally followed news headlines surrounding cases such as George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement--police have in many ways, been a highly talked-about subject.
From the Ground to the Sky: Idaho’s Joint Fire Exercise

Story by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur, Idaho Army National Guard. Idaho citizen-Soldiers and Airmen trained together May 18 and 19 in support of a joint fire exercise that combined live mortars from the ground with close air support from above, which included live bombs, missiles and combined effects munitions at Idaho’s premier training location, the Orchard Combat Training Center.