Tone Stith Drops New Song ‘Like The First Time’

By Antwane Folk
ratedrnb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTone Stith has a trend of cranking out banger after banger. His new song “Like The First Time,” co-written by Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Tiara Thomas, is no exception. The lyrics of this super chill track find Stith calling out his female friend, who is capping on her timeline about...

