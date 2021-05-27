Concerts are returning to Baltimore for Memorial Day Weekend with the kick off of Oasis Amplified at Harbor East Marina

As more people get vaccinated, and cases of the coronavirus go down across the country, live events are starting to pick back up. On Friday, May 28, Oasis Marinas is kicking off Memorial Day weekend with the start of its summer concert series, Oasis Amplified, at the Harbor East Marina.

This live music event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will feature local Maryland duo Hepcat Hoodie , an acoustic team doing covers of everything from the 60s to today's hits.

This two-hour outdoor concert will have light refreshments and is free to the general public to RSVP . It will also be live streamed on Youtube and Facebook .

This summer concert series will feature performances by different artists at a different marina owned or managed by Oasis Marinas in the DMV every Friday up until August.

Next week’s concert will be held at the Lighthouse Point Marina and the artist has not been announced yet.

Oasis Marinas started these events last June during the pandemic as live streams from the marinas to keep the boating community entertained during lockdown and showcase the beautiful marina properties virtually. Now that restrictions have been lifted in Maryland, they decided to open the events up for audiences to enjoy live at the marinas.

Oasis Marinas started Amplified, home to remarkable live music streamed directly from the docks, and continues to run the event with help from sponsors, to create greater exposure for the musicians and the brands involved. It combines passion for boating with industry knowledge to provide superior marina and boating experiences.

The organizers of the event recommend all attendees wear masks and practice social distancing to maintain a safe environment.