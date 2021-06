A gofundme page has been setup for a 6-year-old boy who, on Saturday, was fatally struck by an ATV at Tyrrell Park in Beaumont. The child, Carter Osborn, was with family at the park when tragedy struck. Preliminary investigation by Beaumont police showed a 36-year-old man was operating the four-wheeler when he allegedly struck the child. The boy was brought to a local hospital where he died a short time later. The driver of the ATV was arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to the incident.