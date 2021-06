Many of you have been with me since the beginning of my blog and especially when I bought the fixer upper house I lived in before Mark and I got married. It’s been a fast 9 years since I bought this fixer upper house. It sure doesn’t seem that long ago and yet, it does. Time goes by so fast these days and the time has come to sell it. The market right now is hot hot hot and now is the time to sell and take advantage of this market.