East Lyme — A 911 call about an erratic driver yielded a traffic stop and the discovery of 120 bags of suspected heroin this weekend, according to police. John Patrick Mitchell, 34, of 18 West Drive, Gales Ferry, was charged Saturday with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of a controled substance within 1,500 feet of a school, public housing project or day care center, possession of more than a half-ounce of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia near school by a nonstudent, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension.