Roscrea Speakers Club - fortnightly meeting

By Eoin Kelleher
tipperarylive.ie
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday May 13 we held our fortnightly club meeting. Toastmaster on the night was Tim Meehan. Topics master was Annemarie Blessing and Timer was Siobhan Burke. Our club President Larry Lyons gave a speech on 'effective coaching' from the Pathways series entitled 'leaders for the future' which was evaluated by Alan Coffey. Annemarie Blessing, making her debut as Topicsmaster, provided entertaining and challenging topics which everybody enjoyed and contributed to.

www.tipperarylive.ie
Politicspdjnews.com

Nikki Leach guest speaker at Lion’s Club meeting

Lion President Rick Arterberry called the meeting to order at noon and led Lions in the Pledge of Allegiance. A prayer was offered before taking a short break for the catered meal. Reconvening at 12:20 p.m., Arterberry introduced Program Chair and program for the meeting, Associate District Judge Nikki Leach. Judge Leach stated he began school at Orlando which later became Mulhall-Orlando, the…
PoliticsKilgore News Herald

Civic Garden Club hosts May meeting, presents news officers and awards

Installation of new officers and end-of-year awards highlighted the final meeting of Civic Garden Club’s 2020-2021 club year. Hostesses were Louise Raby, Joy Borders and Pam Horton. President Marilyn Martin conducted the meeting. She introduced Gladys Crouch, member of Evergreen Garden Club, who installed the new officers as follows: President...
Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

State Representative Lonnie Clark served as the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Guest Speaker

On Wednesday, the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s guest speaker was Kansas 65th District House of Representative, Lonnie Clark. He is also a member of the Club. Clark shared about his daily routine serving the citizens of the 65h District, which includes Junction City, Milford, Grandview Plaza and part of Fort Riley. “I get up at about 5:00 each morning when we are in session and arrive in Topeka at about 7:30. From 7:30 until 11:00 there is time to read bills and meet with the Republican caucus. From 11:00 until 2:30 or later the legislature is in session”, committee meetings, or there is other work to be done.
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Pyrography program planned for club meeting

HICKORY — A presentation on pyrography will highlight the program on Saturday, May 22, at the Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public. Pyrography is the art of using a...
Cuero, TXdewittcountytoday.com

Cuero Rotary Club centennial birthday recognized at council meeting

The monthly meeting of the City of Cuero Council took place on Monday, May 10, at 5:15 p.m. Mayor Sara Meyer called the meeting to order and announced that all members were present. James Crain III then led the council in a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance was said. Crain then led John Fuqua, Bill Matthys, Mitch Adams, and Emil Garza in taking the oath of office as they were instated and reinstated as officials.
Union Springs, ALunionspringsherald.com

Marie Allen presides at club's May meeting

Marie Allen, president of the Chunnenuggee Garden Club, opened May 13, 2021, meeting with a devotion based on four Scriptures from the Bible. Five club members were present at the Inverness Baptist Church fellowship hall with Beth High, the hostess. As club secretary, she will get copies of decisions made at the meeting to the absent members.
Fernley, NVfernleyreporter.com

Fernley Democratic Club to meet Tuesday

Having conducted its meetings on Zoom during the pandemic, the Fernley Democratic Club is looking forward to returning to meetings in person. While planning to return to meetings that will be available both on Zoom and in person, the club is still working out the bugs and will be meeting on Zoom this Tuesday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Dover, OHTimes Reporter

Chautauqua Book Club announces meeting dates, titles

The Chautauqua Book Club at the Dover Public Library recently announced its schedule of upcoming discussion titles and dates. The group will meet next at noon May 27 at the pavilion at the top of Deis Hill Park, 1592 N. Crater Ave., Dover. The title to be discussed will be “All You Can Ever Know” by Nicole Chung.
Politicsmonroecountyappeal.com

Entre Nous Club Meetings Resume

The Entre Nous Club met May 6 at the Junction. The Devotion was given by Mrs. Richard Webber, “The Wonders of Spring.” The club had not met since February of 2020. A Treasurer’s Report was given by Cheryl Chipman in the absence of Treasurer Carol Norman. The roll call was given by Eva Leake with everyone telling how they have handled the Covid virus. There were six members present: Paula Poage, Lynn Broyles, Eva Leake, Cheryl Vaughn, Sharon Utterback, and Gaytha Webber. Dues were collected from those present. Cheryl Vaughn closed the meeting with a reading of “A Mother’s Prayer.” The next meeting will be June 18th at The Junction. Paula Poage will be the hostess, the program will be “The History of the Flag,” and roll call will be favorite summertime treats.
Baldwin, WIbaldwin-bulletin.com

Botany Belles & Beaus Garden Club to meet

Baldwin, WI- The monthly meeting of the Botany Belles & Beaus Garden Club will be held on Thursday, May 20th at 6:30 p.m. at the Baldwin Town Hall (2399 90th Ave., Baldwin). As gardening season begins, many of us are looking forward to that first sun ripened homegrown tomato. Join us as Master Gardener, Debbie Barron shares her favorite varieties and tips for successfully raising lots of tomatoes. The public is invited to attend the program and check the club out. Masking and social distancing requested. If you have any questions, please call: 715-698-2981.
Brainerd Dispatch

Nisswa Garden Club to meet May 20

Nisswa Garden Club will meet noon for a box lunch and meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Nisswa Community Center. Reservations required for lunch by calling 218-330-6661. The program will be presented by Copper Creek Garden Center and Landscaping of Nisswa. The upcoming plant sale on June...
Lima, OHLima News

Sertoma club to meet

LIMA — The Lima Noon Sertoma Service Club will meet at noon Thursday, May 27, in the Old Barn Restaurant & Grill banquet room, 3175 W. Elm St., Lima. A guest speaker from Liberty National Bank will talk about the pros and cons of reverse mortgages. To attend, call Jenny Holtsberry at 419-234-5131.
Allegany, NYTimes-Herald

Allegany 60-Plus Club to meet in person

ALLEGANY — The Allegany 60-Plus Club will begin conducting in-person meetings again starting June 8 at 11 a.m. in the old high school gymnasium on Fourth Street. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and bring proof of COVID vaccine as well as own refreshments.
SocietyFranklin County Times

Club Chronicles: Book Lovers Study Club holds final meeting of program year

The GFWC Book Lovers Study Club held its final meeting of the year at the 43 Grill Restaurant May 13. Brenda Oliver presided over the meeting and presented the poem, “What a Wonderful Year.”. Cheri McCain presented the program, Empowering Others to Live Well through GFWC Sisterhood. In sisterhood, women...
Kingston, MAWicked Local

Kingston Yacht Club annual meeting

The Kingston Yacht Club will hold its Annual Meeting from 1 to 4 p.m. May 23, under the tents at 15 Old Orchard Lane Kingston, the home of Fleet Captain Mark Guidoboni and Scholarship Chair Cheryl Guidoboni. In keeping with COVID safe practices, this year will be outdoors, picnic style....
Restaurantsrecordgazette.net

Arlene’s Breakfast Club meets again

As restrictions ease around us, clubs and groups have begun to meet again. Arlene’s Breakfast Club (ABC) had its first meeting in a long time at Johnny Russo’s restaurant last week. About 40 women enjoyed each other’s company after the long hiatus, as well as a delicious breakfast. Longtime Sun...
Defiance, OHCrescent-News

Morman to be guest speaker

Rev. Jim Morman, who is currently serving as parochial administrator of St. John Catholic Church in Defiance, will be the guest speaker at the Mother Teresa Respect for Life event at St. John’s, 510 Jackson Ave., May 25, at 7 p.m. Morman will speak about respect for life from the...
PoliticsHutchinson News

Kansas Authors Club to meet May 22

If you want to learn about writing, editing, or publishing, then you’re invited to attend Saturday’s meeting. It’s free and open to the public. The Zoom meeting will have five speakers. Tracy Million Simmons, founder of Meadowlark Press, and Cheryl Unruh, editor of 105 Meadowlark Reader: A Kansas Journal of Creative Nonfiction, will share their vision of gathering true Kansas stories. The first issue of the journal highlights 35 talented Kansas writers from 25 counties.