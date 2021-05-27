Roscrea Speakers Club - fortnightly meeting
On Thursday May 13 we held our fortnightly club meeting. Toastmaster on the night was Tim Meehan. Topics master was Annemarie Blessing and Timer was Siobhan Burke. Our club President Larry Lyons gave a speech on 'effective coaching' from the Pathways series entitled 'leaders for the future' which was evaluated by Alan Coffey. Annemarie Blessing, making her debut as Topicsmaster, provided entertaining and challenging topics which everybody enjoyed and contributed to.www.tipperarylive.ie