‘The Conjuring’ Brings Horror To Life With Devil’s Woods Premiere, Special Guest Billie Eilish

The accordion is an interesting instrument. I can’t tell if I like or dislike what comes out of it. I came across a man named Tim Minchin who seems to know how to rock out on an accordion. His band covered Bad Guy by Billie Eilish in a way that you you’ve probably never experienced. It’s weird, happy, bizarre, unique, and I think it makes me happy? My only experience seeing and accordion player live was in Boston and the guy was a street performer. Some how he managed to shoot flames out of it without burning his face off. Watch the Billie Eilish cover below and some of the other best accordion covers. I can’t wait to run to this later, haha!