‘The Conjuring’ Brings Horror To Life With Devil’s Woods Premiere, Special Guest Billie Eilish
Ahead of the release of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Warner Bros. brought the devil to Los Angeles with a transformative premiere on Wednesday night. Held at Franklin Canyon Park in Beverly Hills, the intimate event, dubbed “The Devil’s Woods Experience,” featured a screening among the trees and a Devil’s Woods Tour, where flashlight-equipped guests were led through movie-inspired scenes featuring priests and the possessed. Chainsaws, tombstones and the supernatural were also part of the tour, running alongside a more traditional but horror-tinged premiere reception with snacks and tarot card readings.www.hollywoodreporter.com