Neuroscience startup CorrActions completes $2.7 million round
Israel-based neuroscience startup, CorrActions, has completed a $2.7 million funding round with three funds including Israeli early stage deep tech fund VentureIsrael, seed fund Operator Partners, and Israeli based Japanese VC Samurai Incubate. The funds join the Israeli Innovation Authority (IIA) in backing CorrActions, which was founded in 2019 by Eldad Hochman (CSO) and Zvi Ginosar (CEO) and is based out of the OurCrowd Labs/02 Jerusalem incubator.www.calcalistech.com