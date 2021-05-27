Neuroscience startup CorrActions completes $2.7 million round

A second funding round raised $1 billion for Celonis. The company discovered “process mining” for analyzing corporate data to identify areas of weaknesses. On Wednesday, Celonis announced that $1 billion had been injected in the second funding round. Following the development, the company’s valuation grew to a staggering $11 billion. The second funding was dominated by three firms including Rowe Price, Splunk Ventures and Durable Capital Partners. During the last cash injection, done in 2019, the valuation of Celonis was at $2.5 billion. Celonis says that besides the annual triple-digit growth, the clientele base has grown both in size and quality and can only be likened to companies like Pfizer and Dell.