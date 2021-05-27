Cancel
Neuroscience startup CorrActions completes $2.7 million round

By CTech
calcalistech.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael-based neuroscience startup, CorrActions, has completed a $2.7 million funding round with three funds including Israeli early stage deep tech fund VentureIsrael, seed fund Operator Partners, and Israeli based Japanese VC Samurai Incubate. The funds join the Israeli Innovation Authority (IIA) in backing CorrActions, which was founded in 2019 by Eldad Hochman (CSO) and Zvi Ginosar (CEO) and is based out of the OurCrowd Labs/02 Jerusalem incubator.

www.calcalistech.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neuroscience#Robotics#Tech#The Brain#Brain Activity#Operator Partners#Japanese#Iia#Corractions Co Founder#Cso#Human Cognitive State#Concept Trials#Detection#Ceo Zvi Ginosar#Cognitive Deterioration#Basic Operational Errors#User#Signals#Control Panel#Everyday Activity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economyrealtybiznews.com

Title insurance startup Spruce bags $60M in Series C funding round

PropTech startup Spruce Holdings Inc. says it’s in growth mode after closing on a $60 million round of funding led by Zigg Capital. Repeat investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Scale Venture Partners also participated in the Series C round, which takes Spruce’s total funding to $110 million. Spruce was founded...
Businessfinextra.com

Life insurance startup Anorak raises £5 million

Anorak, the world’s first fully automated life insurance advice platform, has raised £5million on its journey to become the most innovative life insurance technology company in Europe. The round was led by Outward VC, with Triple Point Ventures and existing investor Kamet Ventures also participating. The round was backed by...
Businessroboticstomorrow.com

Realtime Robotics Completes $31.4 Million Series A Funding Round

BOSTON - June 3, 2021 - Realtime Robotics, the leader in autonomous motion planning for industrial robots, announced today that it has completed its $31.4 million Series A round. New strategic investors including HAHN Automation and SAIC Capital Management, as well as new institutional investors Soundproof Ventures and Heroic Ventures, join existing investors SPARX Asset Management, Omron Ventures, Toyota AI Ventures, Scrum Ventures and Duke Angels in concluding this round.
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

The 12 Largest US Tech Startup Funding Rounds of May 2021

Armed with some data from our friends at CrunchBase, I broke down the largest US startup funding rounds from May 2021. I have included some additional information such as industry, company description, round type, founders, and total equity funding raised to further the analysis. Only all equity rounds were considered.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Software Startup Celonis Valuation Triples to $11B in New Funding Round

A second funding round raised $1 billion for Celonis. The company discovered “process mining” for analyzing corporate data to identify areas of weaknesses. On Wednesday, Celonis announced that $1 billion had been injected in the second funding round. Following the development, the company’s valuation grew to a staggering $11 billion. The second funding was dominated by three firms including Rowe Price, Splunk Ventures and Durable Capital Partners. During the last cash injection, done in 2019, the valuation of Celonis was at $2.5 billion. Celonis says that besides the annual triple-digit growth, the clientele base has grown both in size and quality and can only be likened to companies like Pfizer and Dell.
EconomyComplex

New Jersey Deli Valued at Over $100 Million Turns Out to Be Shell Company

Back in April a tiny New Jersey-based deli made headlines after it was valued at $100 million on the stock market, and now we know why. Last year, the Your Hometown Deli only made $13,976 in revenue, but its market capitalization sat at a ridiculous $113 million. As the sole location for the company Hometown International, the deli quickly created suspicion among traders. It should be noted that the Inside Edition report from up top is from April, when the deli first started to make the news.
SoftwareUS News and World Report

Celonis Raises $1 Billion in Another German Startup Mega-Round

BERLIN (Reuters) - German based software company Celonis has raised $1 billion from investors to give the company a post-fundraising valuation of more than $11 billion, extending a record-stretching series of mega funding rounds by German technology startups. Munich-based Celonis, founded a decade ago, has consistently doubled revenue from year...
Economythepaypers.com

Delivery startup Appetio to expand across Africa after seed funding round

Egypt-based delivery service startup Appetito aims to expand across Africa after securing a seed funding round. Founded in March 2020, Appetito is a grocery delivery platform that sources products from manufacturers, stores them in its warehouses, and ships them to customers via mini fulfilment centres. Customers can order from its website, mobile app, or social media accounts.
Businessaithority.com

Airspace Link Completes a $10 Million Series A Round Led by Altos Ventures

Airspace Link, Inc., the leading North American provider of solutions designed to help the FAA, state and local government agencies better plan for and manage the safe integration of drones into their communities, announced it completed a $10 million series A capital raise with Altos Ventures. Founded in 1996, Altos Ventures is an early-stage investor based in the Bay Area with a global investment focus in consumer and enterprise companies. Altos currently manages more than $10 billion in regulatory assets under management across 100+ companies.
Businesspingwest.com

Tencent completes investment in Italian mobile payment startup Satispay

Tencent has completed an investment of €15 million ($18.3 million) in Italian fintech startup Satispay. Details: The investment was finalized after the Italian government gave the official go-ahead in February, Xinhua News Agency reported. Tencent said it has invested in Satispay on account of the latter's rapidly growing business and...
EconomyTechCrunch

Jai Kisan, a fintech startup aimed at rural India, raises $30 million

Hundreds of millions of people in India today live in rural areas. Most of them don’t have a credit score. The professions they work on — largely farming — aren’t considered a business by most lenders in India. These farmers and other professionals also don’t have a documented credit history, which puts them in a risky category for banks to grant them a loan.
TechnologyTechCrunch

CorrActions raises $2.7M to help avoid errors in human-machine interactions

The idea here is to use touch sensors wherever humans may interact with machines, be that in a fighter jet’s cockpit, a car or anywhere else where knowing a user’s cognitive state could prevent potentially catastrophic errors. CorrActions promises that its proprietary algorithms can identify the user’s cognitive state and detect errors 150 milliseconds before they occur by “decoding unconscious brain signals through body motion monitoring.” For the most part, the system is use-case agnostic since it’s basically a generic platform that is independent of where it is implemented.
Industrycrowdfundinsider.com

U.S. Fintech Startup Axle Raises $10 Million Through Series A Funding Round Led By Crosslink Capital

Axle, a U.S.-based financial services platform for the freight and logistics industry, announced earlier this week it secured $10 million through its Series A funding round, which was led by Crosslink Capital with participation from FJ Labs, Flexport, Tribeca Early Stage Partners, Ron Suber (fintech investor), Jett McCandless (founder, Project44), Michael Mook (CEO, Fundopolis; principal, Big Plan Holdings), Darshan Somashekar (co-founder, EasyBib and drop.io), Mandeep Arora (founder, Cantaloupe), and Daniel Warner (SVP, sennder), as well as existing investors, Anthemis Group, Techstars, and Plug and Play Ventures.
Economybusinessalabama.com

Networking startup Linq raises $2.5M in seed-round funding

Linq co-founders, from left, Patrick Sullivan, CTO; Elliott Potter, CEO; and Jared Mattsson, COO Birmingham startup Linq, which has developed a networking platform that allows for easy information transfer via customizable pages, has raised $2.5 million in seed-stage capital with investment from Mucker Capital, Alabama Futures Fund and Shipt founder Bill…
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Charlotte Business Journal

Defiance Ventures backs local tech startup BatteryXchange with seed round investment

Local tech startup BatteryXchange seems to have hit its stride. The startup announced last week that it recently closed on an investment from local venture capital firm Defiance Ventures. The VC, founded in 2020 by John Espy and Tareq Amin, focuses on B2B enterprise technology companies. It combines capital and early-stage investment expertise with real-world capabilities spanning marketing, branding, sales, application development and cloud architecture.
Economymspoweruser.com

OpenAI announces $100 million AI startup fund with Microsoft

OpenAI today announced OpenAI Startup Fund through which it will invest $100 million in AI companies. OpenAI is looking for a small number of early-stage startups in fields where AI can have a transformative effect—like health care, climate change, and education—and productivity-based AI tools. This fund will be managed by...