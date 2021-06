Mohawk Valley EDGE has been awarded a $300,000 grant from Environmental Protection Agency to assess and inventory brown fields across Oneida County. According to the EPA, a brownfield is a property whose expansion, redevelopment or reuse is complicated by the presence or potential presence of harmful contaminants. In addition to cleanup of the property for expansion or redevelopment, a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee study found the property values surrounding those sites also see an increase in value of between 5% and 15%.