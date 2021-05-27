Cancel
A Fluid Transfer Pump Makes Fluid Changes Quicker And Smoother

By Mercedes Streeter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few weeks we’ve looked at a drill-powered winch to help load vehicles onto trailers, torque limiting extensions to help ensure lug nuts and bolts are properly torqued, and a tool kit for removing plastic rivets with ease. This week’s cool tool is a fluid transfer pump that makes fluid changes easier in some vehicles and may be necessary in others.

