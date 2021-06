In April, Cheryl Harris, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, noticed an uptick in citations of her work. Sort of. “My inbox started being flooded with very bizarre and rabid emails and voicemails attributing things to me that I've never said,” she recalled in a phone interview. “I've been in this scholarly business long enough to know that occasionally, somebody may pick up something that you write and take exception to it. But this had nothing to do with anything I had said, actually.”