TV & Videos

Lionsgate Grows Starz Streaming Subscribers to 16.7M

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lionsgate on Thursday posted a smaller fourth quarter loss on lower overall revenue as the Hollywood studio continues to drive into the streaming space with Starz. The studio saw its global streaming subscriber base for Starz grow year-over-year to 16.7 million, with the domestic streaming subscriber base hitting 10 million. With Starz global subscribers standing at 29.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter, Lionsgate now has more over-the-top digital Starz subscribers than the 12.8 million traditional linear TV subscribers it had at the end of the fourth quarter.

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

