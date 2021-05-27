Diddy's #tbt of him and JLo is the messiest thing on the internet today

VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World brought together some of the biggest names from around the world for a good cause, and great entertainment!. The Global Citizen concert -- which was pre-taped last weekend at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and aired on Saturday -- was put on to celebrate the hope that COVID-19 vaccines are offering families and communities around the world. Throughout the concert, celebrities and public figures gave thanks to the frontline heroes (in the audience and around the world) who put their lives on the line amid the coronavirus pandemic. They also raised awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated, and asked world leaders to step up in making sure vaccines are accessible for all.