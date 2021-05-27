Google Pixel 6 could beat iPhone 13 with this camera upgrade
The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could get a powerful camera upgrade to give the phones an edge over the likes of the iPhone 13. That's according to Twitter leaker @FrontTron who claims that the rumored upcoming Google phones will have a number of big features, including a “gimbal-like steady cam mode." That’s something you don’t see very often, and it could help the Pixel 6 gain the top spot on our best cameras phones list.www.tomsguide.com