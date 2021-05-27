Google Pixel 6 could beat iPhone 13 with this camera upgrade

Google Pixel 6 Pro Leak Hints At Triple Rear Camera Setup, New Design, Wireless Charging, And Much More. Keep reading to know more. The debate for android vs iOS has been in the picture for a very long time. But I think it’s safe to say android is getting better, offering us features that never even existed in iPhones. When we think of android the first phone that strikes our mind is Google Pixel Series. These phones never seem to disappoint. Google recently announced the release of Google Pixel 6 Pro. So let’s find out about its features, appearance and what’s new to it.