Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Google Pixel 6 could beat iPhone 13 with this camera upgrade

By Tom Pritchard
Tom's Guide
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could get a powerful camera upgrade to give the phones an edge over the likes of the iPhone 13. That's according to Twitter leaker @FrontTron who claims that the rumored upcoming Google phones will have a number of big features, including a “gimbal-like steady cam mode." That’s something you don’t see very often, and it could help the Pixel 6 gain the top spot on our best cameras phones list.

www.tomsguide.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Camera#Video Mode#Npu#Isp#Neural Processing Unit#Image Signal Processor#Qhd#Pixel 5big Improvements#5x Optical Zoom#Rival Smartphones#8mp#Smoother Video#Portrait Mode#Periscope#Edge#Computing#Twitter Leaker Fronttron#Key Details
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Google
Related
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Google Pixel 6 appears in new renders, more specs revealed

Fingerprint sensor are old and slow? Hah, no chance! Fingerprint scanning is much more reliabl... Not always the case. Some phones with physical ones still have a delay to waking up the screen after scanning. Rating0 |. S38822071. KZK. I do not think google would spend money on custom sensor....
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

Huge leak shows off Google’s Pixel 6 Pro

Last week, leaker Jon Prosser gave us our first look at the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Now, another established leaker with a solid track record, Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @onleaks, has shared renders of what he says are more accurate depictions of Google’s unreleased Android phones.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Google Pixel 6 Pro leaks in new renders, more details outed

Last week the upcoming Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro surprise leaked, and we weren't really ready for their backs' design. Today another set of leaked renders basically confirms the looks, and the second time around things are definitely less shocking. These renders are of the Pixel 6 Pro...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Google's first foldable could have a disappearing under-display camera

Google has filed a 23-page patent for a disappearing under-display camera that can make its debut in the upcoming foldable Pixel. The under-screen camera sits opposite a small second screen with a prism or mirror between the two. When the camera is needed, the prism swings to reveal the camera, when it's not, the prism lets the small screen to cover the camera - leaving a seamless display.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

More Google Pixel 6 and 5a rumors surface - performance, pricing, colors

In a newly released podcast with Max Weinbach - a popular tipster and tech journalist - reveals some interesting details surrounding the rumored Pixel 6 and 5a. We've summarized the most important bits of the podcast. Starting with the so-called Whitechapel chip, Weinbach's sources believe that it won't be as...
Cell Phonestheglobalcoverage.com

Google Pixel 6 Pro Leak Hints At Triple Rear Camera Setup, New Design, Wireless Charging And More

Google Pixel 6 Pro Leak Hints At Triple Rear Camera Setup, New Design, Wireless Charging, And Much More. Keep reading to know more. The debate for android vs iOS has been in the picture for a very long time. But I think it’s safe to say android is getting better, offering us features that never even existed in iPhones. When we think of android the first phone that strikes our mind is Google Pixel Series. These phones never seem to disappoint. Google recently announced the release of Google Pixel 6 Pro. So let’s find out about its features, appearance and what’s new to it.
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

How to use Google Assistant to find your iPhone

Last month, Google announced five new features for Google Assistant that are aimed at helping users tackle small tasks around the house. The automation and web features are available on both Android and iOS. One of the features the company introduced will help find your iPhone via the digital assistant.
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

How to sync Google Calendar with iPhone Calendar

There are many people who migrate from Android to iPhone and experience difficulty when using Google apps and services since they are not integrated by default. However, there are some ways that you can integrate Google services and apps on your iPhone. If you are looking to sync Google Calendar...
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

New Google Pixel 6 Pro renders shed light on camera bump, screen size, thickness, and more

We've learned a lot about the Google Pixel 6 series of late. A barrage of leaks told us about its camera specifications and design. Initially, the renders seem a bit outlandish, more so because of their origin. We now have further proof that they are accurate. Renowned leaker Steve H McFly, aka @OnLeaks, has shown us the Pixel 6 Pro yet again (via Digit India) through some new images.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Google Phone Can Now Announce Aloud Who's Ringing You

Google Phone is rolling out a new feature that audibly announces who's calling you with their Caller ID or number. This new feature can be found in the latest update to the Android app. Google Phone Now Announces Aloud Who's Calling You. Those using Google Phone on their Android device...
NFLtechnave.com

Google Pixel 6 Pro Price in Malaysia & Specs

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is with 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, UFS. The device also has a 6.67-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2400 pixels, 395 ppi) display. It has a Triple: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, (periscope telephoto), 1/4.0", PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 16MP rear camera and supports Wifi, NFC, GPS, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable battery at 8.9mm device thickness, running on Android 12.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Google could launch a Pixel-only Game Mode with Android 12

There have been rumblings about Google working on a dedicated Game Mode for Pixel devices, but it hasn’t really shown up other than in strings of code. That’s changed with the first Android 12 beta, as references to Game mode have been found (via Android Police) under the Do Not Disturb settings.
TechnologyAndroid Central

Best Google Pixel 3 XL cases 2021

Whether you have had your Google Pixel 3 XL for years or just managed to pick one up today, you should really grab yourself one of the best Pixel 3 XL cases (or three) to keep your phone safe when you're out in the big, cruel world — or when you're bumbling around your apartment at 2 a.m. like a half-blind, half-asleep idiot. Whatever the scenario, protect your phone and show off your style with one of the best Pixel 3 XL cases that are offer style and durability.
Cell Phonesleedaily.com

Pixel 6 Camera Upgrade, Apple Watch Series 7 Redesign & More! (Video)

The Pixel 6 series will have significant changes. It’s not just about the prominent camera bulge at the rear. A lot of changes are done in Pixel 6, mainly in the camera area. According to the resources, Google will finally meet the megapixel battles of smartphone cameras by the changes done in 6series, including sensors with the Pixel 6 series.
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

Google Pixel 6 leak reveals Whitechapel chip, camera, display and more

Google's upcoming Pixel 6 phones aren't too far off, just on the other side of summer if leaks are to be believed. As we get closer to that time, we've been hearing (and seeing) more and more of Google's next flagship devices. The company might return to a two-model release, with a larger Pixel 6 Pro expected.
Technologywccftech.com

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Camera Features Include Gimbal Mode; Custom NPU and Image Signal Processor Inbound

The last time we discussed the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro camera specifications, a previous leak mentioned that the ‘Pro’ version would ship with a 50MP primary sensor, coupled with 5x optical zoom support and other upgrades. Unfortunately, the Pixel 6 was not part of the conversation when discussing the optics, but one tipster has an update for us, and it is exciting to read about since both models could feature a gimbal camera mode, along with other upgrades.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5a: preliminary comparison

This is a preliminary comparison to paint the picture of what to expect from the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 5a. The information here is based on leaks. Renders of Pixel 6 are from Jon Prosser and 91Mobiles, while Pixel 5a renders from Steve Hemmerstoffer. Well, we are now eagerly...