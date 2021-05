Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you've noticed white spots, stains from polish usage, or had an unfortunate run-in with fungus at the nail salon, it happens. Toenails, in particular, often become thick and discolored with age, says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. "In some cases, it may be caused by a fungal infection, but in others, it is simply due to genetics."