In a report shared today by Bloomberg, Apple’s teams apparently are still working on some spiritual successor to the doomed AirPower mat project. In the years since AirPower’s announcement (and cancellation), third-party accessory makers have achieved multi-device Qi charging through various means, although the promised ability to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods on the same pad remains AirPower fiction. Apple’s current best attempt is the MagSafe Duo accessory, but there is clearly nothing as elegant as a simple seamless charging mat.