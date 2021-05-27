Cancel
Summit County, CO

Letter to the editor: Summit County Library goes fine-free to increase access

Summit Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummit County Library director and Summit County Library board president. Summit County Library is eliminating barriers to library use by removing library fines, joining libraries across the country in a movement aimed at making libraries more inclusive and welcoming. Libraries are learning that removing fines increases access for those who most benefit from using library resources and services. The library sees this as the continuation of its mission to create a welcoming environment and opportunities to search, connect and enjoy lifelong learning and its vision of an empowered community.

